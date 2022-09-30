Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May that the overlook would close for the current construction project.
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
WCNC
Take a trip to Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian came toward Charlotte with potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph Friday, historical data show few hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the area with maximum wind speeds that high. In fact, public records identify only eight since 1900 that have reached those speeds.
Despite weather, Disney on Ice not canceled leaving some ticketholders frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Disney on Ice ticket holders are upset after the show at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte was not canceled despite severe weather. North Carolina was placed under a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of Ian's arrival. According to two people who WCNC Charlotte spoke with,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC
Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
New development heading to NoDa, Small businesses worry about rising rent costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nearly 500,000 square foot development is set to break ground in NoDa by the end of the year. A lot of of new businesses and opportunities have moved into the area the last few years, but some NoDa small businesses told WCNC these new additions have could have a negative impact when it comes to rising rent.
wccbcharlotte.com
Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
power98fm.com
Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed
McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
WCNC
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
carolinajournal.com
Spike in NC’s urban homeless
Unsheltered homelessness is often thought of as a problem typical of big west coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, but North Carolinians are taking notice of a similar trend in their own backyards. Every major metro area — Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad, the Research Triangle, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Wilmington — is experiencing significant increases in their unsheltered homeless population and is struggling to respond.
Land where failed Panthers facility would have been built in Rock Hill now listed for sale
ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than three years after land was purchased for the now-failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, the 245-acre lot is now listed for sale. A listing with the Colliers commercial real estate firm shares a rendering of the lot just off of Interstate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 9 viewers share photos showing Hurricane Ian’s path through the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas Friday after tearing through Florida earlier this week. Channel 9 viewers shared pictures and video of heavy rain, flooding and powerful winds. Natalie Reyes sent Channel 9 a video of heavy rain and wind blowing through the trees outside of...
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Trees toppled onto power lines, roads, homes across Charlotte as Ian rolled through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Ian has come and gone, but not without leaving some substantial damage behind. The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to more than 100 weather-related emergency calls, many dealing with trees down on power lines, roadways, and homes. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power overnight as a result of the damage.
Comments / 0