ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May that the overlook would close for the current construction project.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
WCNC

Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
EDUCATION
WCNC

Take a trip to Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
WAXHAW, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Robinson
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC

Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Advertising#Charity
power98fm.com

Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed

McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

Spike in NC’s urban homeless

Unsheltered homelessness is often thought of as a problem typical of big west coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, but North Carolinians are taking notice of a similar trend in their own backyards. Every major metro area — Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad, the Research Triangle, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Wilmington — is experiencing significant increases in their unsheltered homeless population and is struggling to respond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Trees toppled onto power lines, roads, homes across Charlotte as Ian rolled through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Ian has come and gone, but not without leaving some substantial damage behind. The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to more than 100 weather-related emergency calls, many dealing with trees down on power lines, roadways, and homes. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power overnight as a result of the damage.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy