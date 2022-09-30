Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lloyd Cecil McDonald
Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on Sept. 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side. He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on Sept. 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Chantel Lynn Knotts
Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg died Sept. 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Creighton L. Henthorn Sr.
Creighton L. Henthorn Sr., 69, of Parkersburg, passed away Sept. 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH, the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Boys and Girls Clubs gather for first time since before the pandemic
PARKERSBURG — Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia’s Area Council gathered in Parkersburg on Sept. 16, the first time since before the pandemic. The clubs met for board education, staff training and the inaugural Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia Area Council Hall of Fame Dinner.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt County Pioneer Day goes on in spite of cold, rain
ELIZABETH — Having an outdoor event at the beginning of October means the weather is a roll of the dice. But even though the remnants of Hurricane Ian looked like a snake eyes for Wirt County Pioneer Day Saturday, vendors and residents still gathered around the courthouse in Elizabeth for some history, shopping and social interaction.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County 4-H slates week of activities
PARKERSBURG — Wood County 4-H will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 2-8 with several activities planned that will showcase the experiences 4-H has to offer and highlight the youth in our community who are making positive impacts. There will be an open house on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Out of the Darkness Walk raises $25K
PARKERSBURG — The Out of the Darkness Walk is a local part of a national event for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Participants raise money to be used for research, education, and direct services to help those affected by loss due to suicide and also for those struggling with suicidal ideation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Douglas M. Bowie
Douglas M. Bowie, 80, of Cairo, W.Va., (Glendale Community), passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral, 2,p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro. Visitation, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Camden Clark honors employees with picnic
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark honored their employees with a cookout with games and prizes for their efforts in recently receiving the “Platinum Governor’s Award” from The Partnership for Excellence. The hospital was recognized for performance excellence through innovation, results, and visionary leadership using the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 26:. * Regina K. Runion, Sharon Center, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Michael T. Skolaris, 117 Hall St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Riverview Credit Union conducting annual food drive
BELPRE — For the eighth straight year, Riverview Credit Union will conduct its annual food drive. This year’s drive will support three local pantries in the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta, the Belpre Area Ministries in Belpre and Old Man Rivers Mission in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nita Mae Hickel
Nita Mae Hickel, 74, of Spencer, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley, West Virginia. Service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer with her brother, Gary Schiefer, officiating. Burial, Fairview Cemetery in Given, W.Va. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Lee Gregg
David Lee Gregg, 60, of Parkersburg, died Sept. 27, 2022, at the CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late William Murry and Minnie Alice (Baker) Gregg. He worked at Nashua Photo for seventeen years and after that at Camden Clark. He was a member...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spero Health opens addiction recovery clinic in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Spero Health, a national leader in addiction recovery, has opened a new clinic in Parkersburg, the company said. The clinic opened on June 30 at 2 Ferguson Drive, the second location Spero Health has opened in West Virginia, joining a network of more than 80 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Virginia and West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William F. Bee
William F. Bee, 71, of Marietta, passed away at 4:08 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Summit Acres Nursing Home, Caldwell. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Tunnel Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www. Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PHS falls to GW; Calhoun County gets 1st win
CHARLESTON — At the midway point of the season, it’s becoming apparent that George Washington doesn’t do anything halfway when it comes to the passing game. Junior quarterback Abe Fenwick threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns, leading GW to a 42-10 homecoming victory Friday night over visiting Parkersburg at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills. Fenwick completed 28 of 35 attempts, was not picked off, and GW never fumbled.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Lions Club heating up Apple Butter Stir Off
BELPRE — The Belpre Lions Club will hold its 44th Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off on Oct. 8 and 9 at Civitan Park in Belpre. The event will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The Belpre Lions Club is a service organization and the stir...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Eubanks joins Parkersburg City Council
PARKERSBURG — Newly seated Parkersburg City Councilman Ray Eubanks, second from right, poses for a photo with, from left, Mayor Tom Joyce, Councilwoman Jesse Cottrille and Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl in council chambers at the Municipal Building after taking the oath of office Friday morning. Eubanks was one of three people nominated by the Parkersburg Republican Executive Committee to complete the term of former Councilman Austin Richards who had to step down because he was moving out of the district. Per the city charter, Joyce selected Eubanks from the nominees, announcing his choice at Tuesday’s council meeting. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
A Strong Pulse: Parkersburg Cardiology Associates marking 50 years of health care
PARKERSBURG — For 50 years, Parkersburg Cardiology Associates Inc. has been at the heart of providing the Mid-Ohio Valley with heart care through changing times and new techniques. Parkersburg Cardiology Associates Inc. (PCA) was started in 1972 by Dr. Michael A Santer Jr. and he was joined a year...
