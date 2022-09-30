Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Huron-cane? Michigan's History with Hurricanes
This weekend, remnants of Hurricane Ian will bring clouds to Eastern Michigan. That got us thinking about the history of hurricanes and their relation to Michigan.
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has Been Voted As The Best Fall Colors In America!
Growing up in Michigan I had the pleasure of watching the leaves change colors each fall. While enjoying the view, I never realized how truly great it was. Now thanks to a new reader's poll, all of America can see Michigan's beautiful fall colors. Michigan's Upper Penisula Named USA Today's...
Michigan gas prices on the rise
MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise after a steady decrease for months. The statewide average price is now $4.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is a 23-cent jump from last week. This average is also 33 cents more than last month and...
See Northern Michigan’s Amazing Fall Colors From a Drone
It's that time of year when Michigan's leaves change and begin to off their vibrant fall colors. The changing of the leaves is awesome no matter where you live in Michigan but if you're in Northern Michigan this time of year, it's jaw-dropping. That's why the Upper Peninsula was recently voted as the best place to see fall colors in America.
As deer hunting season begins in Michigan, Oakland County sheriff gives reminder: don't hunt drunk
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is encouraging hunters to use caution and common sense during the bow season, which lasts until Nov. 14, and then firearm hunting season, which runs for two weeks beginning Nov. 15.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
2022 historic Michigan tornado: A look back at the causes of the beast
The Gaylord tornado was historic for northern Michigan. Here’s a look at some of the weather conditions that sparked the devastating tornado. The National Weather Service at Gaylord held a presentation yesterday, September 29, showing the various weather features that were definitely out of the ordinary for northern Lower Michigan.
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Five Years Later, Flint, Michigan Residents Suffer from Depression and PTSD
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.
Ann Arbor is the Best Place to Live in Michigan
Where is the best place to live in Michigan? Well according to a ranking from Fortune, Ann Arbor is the best place in the country to have a family. In my opinion, Ann Arbor is a beautiful city just west of Detroit. And it's home to the University of Michigan, which is well known for its research programs.
Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?
Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies
The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
How to spot the International Space Station in West Michigan's early October skies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Our continuing stretch of starry nights coincides with three days of consecutive opportunities to spot the International Space Station as it passes over West Michigan. Skywatchers were treated to an exceptional 4-minute-long flyover on Saturday night around 8:45 p.m., the first of several days the station...
