In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.

