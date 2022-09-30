ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
Government
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage

Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Michigan gas prices on the rise

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise after a steady decrease for months. The statewide average price is now $4.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is a 23-cent jump from last week. This average is also 33 cents more than last month and...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

See Northern Michigan’s Amazing Fall Colors From a Drone

It's that time of year when Michigan's leaves change and begin to off their vibrant fall colors. The changing of the leaves is awesome no matter where you live in Michigan but if you're in Northern Michigan this time of year, it's jaw-dropping. That's why the Upper Peninsula was recently voted as the best place to see fall colors in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
labroots.com

Five Years Later, Flint, Michigan Residents Suffer from Depression and PTSD

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.
FLINT, MI
100.7 WITL

Ann Arbor is the Best Place to Live in Michigan

Where is the best place to live in Michigan? Well according to a ranking from Fortune, Ann Arbor is the best place in the country to have a family. In my opinion, Ann Arbor is a beautiful city just west of Detroit. And it's home to the University of Michigan, which is well known for its research programs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies

The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
