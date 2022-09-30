Read full article on original website
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
From Canada to Tahiti: 7 of the best ways to spend Delta SkyMiles
Whether you're looking to fly to Canada or Tahiti, Delta SkyMiles can help you do so for a fraction of the price. Here are seven of the best ways you can use your Delta SkyMiles.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
Air Canada ordered to pay 2 passengers $2,000 after their flight was delayed by 16 hours due to crew shortages rather than 'safety' issues
The Canadian Transportation Agency ruled the lengthy delay was related to staffing issues and told the airline to pay a mother and son $1,000 each.
'This is a violation of the Geneva Convention': Southwest Airlines is mocked after giving ukuleles and music lessons to every passenger on a six hour flight from LA to Hawaii
The world's first ukulele lesson at 30,000 feet took place last Friday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu. Sadly, the class was not warmly welcomed on social media with one user even suggesting that a war crimes trial would be suitable for whomever okayed the idea of handing out free ukuleles to passengers.
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
United is cutting 12 more routes from its hubs in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago — see the full list
United Airlines is slashing routes from some of its biggest hubs as the nation's fourth-largest carrier continues to aggressively drop small cities amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The Chicago-based carrier is suspending 12 routes originating in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, and Newark, the Points Guy first reported and...
Flying taxi ordered by American Airlines successfully completes first test flight
Vertical Aerospace's successful test flight of the VX4 marks a significant step in the development eVTOL aircraft technology.
Flights from SF to Rome or Milan are as low as $361 right now
You've got your cheap flight choice between Rome or Milan.
New Jersey is home to the worst mega airport in North America — see the list of the 10 lowest-rated airports in the region
Data and analytics firm J.D. Power released its annual ranking of airports in North America in September.
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
Airlines cancel 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled almost 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force in one of most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.
