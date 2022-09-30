ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Daily Mail

'This is a violation of the Geneva Convention': Southwest Airlines is mocked after giving ukuleles and music lessons to every passenger on a six hour flight from LA to Hawaii

The world's first ukulele lesson at 30,000 feet took place last Friday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu. Sadly, the class was not warmly welcomed on social media with one user even suggesting that a war crimes trial would be suitable for whomever okayed the idea of handing out free ukuleles to passengers.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Canada#Travel Insurance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Taxes#Creditcards Com#Ita Software#Google Flights#Premium Newsletter
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012

Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Vancouver, CA
Business Insider

United is cutting 12 more routes from its hubs in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago — see the full list

United Airlines is slashing routes from some of its biggest hubs as the nation's fourth-largest carrier continues to aggressively drop small cities amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The Chicago-based carrier is suspending 12 routes originating in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, and Newark, the Points Guy first reported and...
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy