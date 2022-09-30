ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees

Regions Bank for a second time in a decade was found charging illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fines. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found...
Motley Fool

Here's How Much More Expensive Loans Are Getting for a $300,000 Home

Home buyers will need to prepare to pay up. Mortgage rates are continuing to climb, with the average now sitting at 7%. Borrowers should expect higher monthly loan payments -- and budget for them accordingly. It's not just a lack of inventory and higher-than-normal home prices that are making today's...
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
The News-Messenger

George Kamel: How to fight inflation through year's end

It’s a constant news headline, the joke of every meme, and the word we curse under our breath every time we have to put the fancy bacon back on the shelf and grab the generic turkey bacon instead. Whether we want to admit it or not, inflation is here, and it’s sticking around, folks. But first, what even is it?
Motley Fool

Can I Ask for an APR Reduction on My Credit Card?

You can request a reduced APR, but be prepared to negotiate. The annual percentage rate (APR) is your credit card's interest rate, expressed as a yearly rate. Some credit card issuers allow you to request APR reductions. There's no guarantee that an issuer will approve your APR reduction request, but...
FOXBusiness

Amazon adds layaway as another installment payment option

Amazon has given its shoppers a new way to finance purchases that offers the perks of an installment plan without the hassle of fees. Amazon recently unveiled Amazon Layaway, a new payment option that allows shoppers to put select items on hold and pay for them over the span of five installments without any associated fees or credit check. The plans can be started with any credit or debit card.
