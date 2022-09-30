Read full article on original website
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
Hurricane Ian: How will the Category 1 hurricane affect Pennsylvania, and when might it arrive?
Ian strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday and was set to make landfall Friday afternoon on the coast of South Carolina before moving inland across the state and into North Carolina by Saturday. Meanwhile across Florida, the death toll was rising as more than 2 million customers were without power...
The Weather Channel
Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. Photos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. For the first half of the new week, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over...
Hurricane Ian forces parts of Blue Ridge Parkway to close in North Carolina mountains
The sections will remain blocked through midday Sunday, Oct. 4.
Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Georgia or the Carolinas, here is what you need to do now
According to the National Hurricane Center, residents of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas need to be alert as Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall for a second time along the states’ east coasts. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves up...
Weekend severe weather causes 'rare' rainfall in Georgia, deadly flash flood in Indiana
Flash flooding and severe weather this weekend in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death and widespread infrastructural damage. The heavy rains were expected to continue through the week, moving toward the northeast. In southeastern Indiana: One woman died in a flash flood that also damaged...
As Ian weakens, recovery is underway in the Carolinas and Florida — where more flooding is possible
As Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, pushes rain across the central Appalachians Saturday, people are taking stock of the damage it caused in the Carolinas and especially Florida, where at least 45 have been reported dead in what was one of the most devastating hurricanes in the Sunshine State's history.
Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina in second US landfall
The remnants of Hurricane Ian barreled through the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic region, leaving behind another round of heavy rain and flooded streets. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Oct. 1, 2022.
Ian is forecast to become a hurricane again before making landfall in S.C.
A day after making landfall in Florida, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but forecasters expect it to become a hurricane again as it approaches the South Carolina coast. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Ian's maximum sustained winds have increased to...
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Western Canyonlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Western Canyonlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Garfield and southwestern Wayne Counties through 445 PM MDT At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Capitol Reef National Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Capitol Reef National Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Ian brings 'catastrophic' flooding along South Carolina coast
While Ian had weakened considerably after slamming Florida, the hurricane ushered in catastrophic storm surge that prompted multiple water rescues in areas along the South Carolina coast. As scenes of Hurricane Ian's apocalyptic destruction across Florida continued to unfold, the massive storm took aim at South Carolina's shore. High-water rescue...
Storm Surge Watch issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 04:00:00 EDT Target Area: Northern Outer Banks TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kitty Hawk - Nags Head - Manteo * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Hurricane Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon after making its second landfall this week as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.
Ian upgraded back to hurricane status
Ian was upgraded back to a hurricane Thursday afternoon and is heading toward Georgia and the Carolinas after being downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning.
Cyclone Ian: Florida Death Toll Set to Rise as Storm Heads to Virginia
The Post-Tropical Cyclone in on a path further north into Virginia, having devastated Florida on Wednesday before hitting South Carolina on Friday.
Cleanup, power restoration continues in Carolinas after Hurricane Ian leaves 4 dead
Power was coming back online for many of the hundreds of thousands left in the dark following Hurricane Ian’s blow to the region, and crews were out in force clearing storm debris as officials urged caution during the cleanup process. Recovery from Ian’s final blow as a hurricane was...
Where will Ian go next? Southeast US braces for fierce impacts; another landfall expected
Ian strengthened again into a hurricane Thursday and is forecast to make another landfall in South Carolina on Friday.
