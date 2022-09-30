Read full article on original website
Carscoops
We Desperately Want This Laguna Seca Blue BMW E46 M3
The E46-generation BMW M3 is a true performance car great and this particular example, currently up for auction through Bring a Trailer, is one of the most gorgeous we’ve seen in quite some time. This E46 M3 has been listed up for sale in New York with service records,...
Carscoops
Discover A Drifting Champ’s Infamous Toyota 2JZ-Powered E92 BMW M3 With Over 900-HP
If you’re familiar with the drifting scene, chances are you’ve heard of the name James Deane and are familiar with his wild E92-generation BMW M3. The car frequents drifting events and has also become a staple of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in recent years. While the standard E92 M3 is renowned for its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8, Deane has ditched this engine in favor of a Toyota-sourced 2JZ 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
Carscoops
Alpine A110 R Shows Top Speed And Acceleration Figures Prior To Its Debut
The Alpine A110 R is coming on October 4 as the most radical version of the mid-engined sportscar, and before we lay eyes on it, the French automaker showed its performance credentials in two short video teasers. As shown in the videos, the A110 R accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62...
Carscoops
Toyota RAV4 Gets New Adventure Off-Road Package II In Japan, Makes Black Bumpers Cool Again
Toyota announced a series of model year updates for the RAV4 in Japan including more tech inside the cabin and the new “Adventure Offroad Package II” bringing rugged looks and greater off-road capability. Starting with the new trim, it is an evolution of the “Adventure Offroad Package” that...
Carscoops
RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12
We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
Carscoops
Carlex Refreshes Previous Porsche 991 Turbo With Hand-Brushed Green Shade And Brown Interior
Carlex Design is known for special commissions of supercars and luxury SUVs, featuring custom paint jobs and interiors. Their newest build is a previous-gen Porsche 911 Turbo which was refreshed via a unique combination of a green exterior shade and brown leather inside. The model is based on the 991.2...
Carscoops
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time
It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
Carscoops
Show Us The Best Looking Engine Bays
Today, most automotive manufacturers employ such tight and efficient packaging that engine bay style rarely matters. To that end, the vast majority of cars put on the road today feature big plastic engine covers and very little that’s aesthetically pleasing under the hood. With that in mind, we want you to show us the best-looking engine bays in history.
Carscoops
We’re Driving The Euro-Spec 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: What Do You Want To Know About It?
It’s difficult to overstate how important the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is to the Italian brand. Stellantis’s answer to BMW has failed to set the sales charts alight in recent years despite having some decent cars in the shape of the four-door Giulia and Stelvio SUV so there’s a lot of pressure on the Tonale’s shoulders.
Carscoops
The Porsche 963 Will Compete With Historic Lucky Numbers In North America
When it competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Porsche’s 963 race cars will compete under two historic numbers: 6 and 7. These lucky numbers come from Porsche’s last partnership with Penske, with which it collaborated from 2006 to 2008 in the American Le Mans Series. At the time, the numbers 6 and 7 graced its yellow prototypes, the Team Penske Porsche RS Spyder, and the numbers saw the cars to great success.
Carscoops
2023 Subaru Forester Comes In Six Grades Starting At $27,620
Subaru has announced prices and details for the 2023 Forester that is set to arrive at dealerships across the United States in December where it will be sold in Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring guises. Powering all versions of the 2023 Subaru Forester is a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder...
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Carscoops
2022 Mazda MX-5 Driven, RENNTech S73R Detailed, And Electric Acura NSX On The Cards: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. According to experts, EVs will gain popularity exponentially before the end of the decade, who predicts that by 2030, more than half of new cars sold in the U.S. will be electric. The latest predictions have been revised since the U.S. government passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August this year. The figure for EV new car sales was previously 43 percent, whereas it is now 52 percent.
Carscoops
BMW 1M With The E60 M5’s V10 Is A Super Sleeper
The 1M is widely regarded as one of the best M cars BMW ever rolled out. However, whoever created this particular 1M must not have been satisfied with its speed, as they decided to fit it with the V10 engine from an E60 M5. The car is listed for sale...
Carscoops
More Than Half New Cars In U.S. Will Be Electric By 2030, Report Claims
Electric vehicles will account for more than half of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2030, experts predict. Though President Joe Biden has yet to make any moves to force states to outlaw the sale of combustion vehicles, analysts say incentives such as the new tax credits for EV buyers will help the market explode in the next few years.
Carscoops
Porsche’s Updated Taycan Cross Turismo Is Better Than Ever
Recently, Porsche claimed to have increased the Taycan Cross Turismo’s range by a significant amount with a new software update. To put that claim to the test, Harry’s Garage took the car out for a drive in his latest video, as well as gave it somewhat of a mini review in the process.
Carscoops
Someone Imagined A 2023 BMW 7-Series Touring So You Don’t Have To
This articles includes renderings of a fictional BMW 7-Series Touring created by independent digital artist Theottle. The illustrations are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The new BMW 7-Series and the equivalent i7 are the ultimate flagships of the Bavarian sedan range. We all know that the more practical...
Carscoops
Hennessey Reveals 500 HP, $100,000 VelociRaptor 500 Bronco
Hennessey Performance has just revealed the latest update to its fleet of Ford Broncos that pumps the power of the Raptor up by nearly 20 percent over its previous effort. Dubbed the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, the SUV makes, as the name suggests, 500 hp (373 kW/507 PS). The tuner’s last...
Carscoops
Hyundai Starts Selling Third-Party Security Kit To Slow Rampant Thefts In The U.S.
Hyundai has a solution for owners of its vehicles being targeted as part of a social media-driven spate of thefts across the United States. Customers who want an added layer of security can now purchase a Compustar anti-theft security kit for $170. All of the automaker’s 820 dealerships across the United States are authorized to sell and install the kit.
