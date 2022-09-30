MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says there was extensive exterior and interior fire damage to the building. No one was injured.The first fire was on Aug. 30, and the building caught on fire again on Sept. 20. The first two fires are also under investigation.MPRB says they've been working to catalogue and relocate items in the house. After the first fires, MPRB worked with a historic architect and structural engineer, who determined that the house could be rebuilt. But after Saturday's fire, they will need to do a reassessment.After the first fire, a 6-foot tall perimeter fence was installed. MPRB says they're working to buy more permanent fencing.

1 DAY AGO