Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota discovers ancient meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota geologists discovered the site of a meteor strike in Inver Grove Heights that dates back hundreds of millions of years. In a release published last month, the university says the crater appears to be about 350 feet beneath the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
Hudson Star-Observer
Upcoming I-94 lane closures
Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Renovated twin home in Red Wing for sale
This completely renovated twin home is ready for its next owner. The many updates include floors, carpeting, a new roof, paint, trim work and more. The main level offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living, a full bath and a spacious, bright owner's suite. Find two more bedrooms with brand new carpet in the lower level along with another bath and the laundry room.
fox9.com
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
Updated Redevelopment Plans Revealed for Plymouth Prudential Site
A 75-acre site that Prudential called home for decades has become a blank canvas for redevelopment. Plymouth city leaders received updated plans this week on what the site could become. Located at the corner of I-494 and Bass Lake Road, Plymouth officials hope to create a “city center for the...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Stevens House goes up in flames for third time
MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says there was extensive exterior and interior fire damage to the building. No one was injured.The first fire was on Aug. 30, and the building caught on fire again on Sept. 20. The first two fires are also under investigation.MPRB says they've been working to catalogue and relocate items in the house. After the first fires, MPRB worked with a historic architect and structural engineer, who determined that the house could be rebuilt. But after Saturday's fire, they will need to do a reassessment.After the first fire, a 6-foot tall perimeter fence was installed. MPRB says they're working to buy more permanent fencing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boats crash along the Mississippi River near Hastings; leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — A Hastings man died Thursday night after his jon boat collided with a cabin cruiser on the Mississippi River near King's Cove Marina. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-boat collision around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple witness reports. Dallas Larson, 59, and...
Minnesota gardener's pumpkin might break world record
A Minnesota gardener is taking aim at a Guinness World Record after spending more than 200 days growing a massive pumpkin.
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
mspmag.com
Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI
Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
10 of The Most Haunted Places In Minnesota
It is never the wrong time to look and see some of the most haunted and frightening places across the state of Minnesota. This list is full of some of the most haunted places in our state, and you may have already heard of some of them. If you plan...
Visit Minnesota's first thearapeutic salt cave
There's a space in Minneapolis that is offering a therapeutic experience -- in quite the settingClick here for more information The Salt Cave in Minneapolis.
KIMT
One injured in Olmsted County collision
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
Comments / 0