saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU's 'Cosmo Cougar' thrills crowd, may be the strongest mascot in the nation
BYU found itself tied with Utah State at 17 at halftime on Thursday, but the Cougars eventually took care of business in a 38-26 win to improve to 4-1. While the players were performing on the field, the best showing of the night may have been from BYU’s mascot, Cosmo Cougar. This is truly impressive:
vanmeterbulldogs.org
8th Grade Football beats Ogden 32 – 6
The Bulldogs traveled to Ogden on Thursday afternoon to face off with the conference foe Bulldogs, and came away with the victory 32-6. Offensively Van Meter got off to a slow start, but were able to get it clicking on all cylinders later in the game. Ogden took an early lead, and Van Meter was unable to sustain a drive in the first quarter.
kslsports.com
Utah, BYU Move Up In Latest AP Poll Release
SALT LAKE CITY- Slow and steady wins the race and that is exactly what Utah and BYU are doing with their positioning in the AP Top 25 Poll. Both the Utes and Cougars moved up in the latest addition of the poll after strong performances in week five of the college football season.
Uinta County Herald
Hall of Fame welcomes six individuals, champion football team
The annual Evanston Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last Friday, Sept. 23, at the Roundhouse. Inductees included the town’s last state championship football team, four other athletes, a physicist and the late Dennis Ottley, all of whom had humble beginnings at Evanston High School. The ceremony began...
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
kvnutalk
Parents, students and teachers address pride flag debate in Logan School District – Cache Valley Daily
Jay Bates Domenech shares their experience as a queer student in LHS to the school board during tuesday’s meeting. LOGAN—Parents, students and teachers continued to voice their concerns over whether or not LGTBQ pride flags should be displayed in classrooms during the Logan City School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
Gephardt Daily
Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy
ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies. The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South. Crews discovered a power...
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
Gephardt Daily
Pilot walks away from plane crash in western Box Elder County
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small private plane apparently survived a crash in Box Elder County‘s west desert. Details were sketchy, but a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report released Friday afternoon said the Thursday plane crash caused “substantial” damage to the Cubcrafters CCK craft but listed injuries as zero.
kvnutalk
Cache County Council members having second thoughts about Open Space bond? – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – With a bond issue already scheduled on the November ballot, some members of the Cache County Council now appear to be having second thoughts about the Open Space proposal. At a public hearing on the proposed Open Space Bond during the County Council’s meeting on Sept....
Silver Alert issued for Riverdale man
Police are asking for your help in locating a 50 year-old Riverdale man who's been missing since Saturday night.
Herald-Journal
Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building
Editor's Note: This article has been modified to correct an inaccurate street reference pointed out by a reader, and an incomplete description of HomeGoods inventory has been removed. Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the...
Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons
Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
kvnutalk
Man and woman confess to making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has pleaded guilty to making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles was arrested in August after police tracked him and Galexy Mikkel Workman, a 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman, to a mobile trailer.
Herald-Journal
Charges filed in fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Cache County
A man who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last week is now facing felony charges in the 1st District Court related to the incident. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, faces one count of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, third-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, class-A driving under the influence and four other misdemeanors and infractions.
