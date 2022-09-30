The Bulldogs traveled to Ogden on Thursday afternoon to face off with the conference foe Bulldogs, and came away with the victory 32-6. Offensively Van Meter got off to a slow start, but were able to get it clicking on all cylinders later in the game. Ogden took an early lead, and Van Meter was unable to sustain a drive in the first quarter.

VAN METER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO