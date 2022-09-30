The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off the season 2-0. However, the Buccaneers have dropped two straight games in disappointing fashion. In week 3, the offense was bogged down by penalties and turnovers in a loss to Green Bay. On Sunday, it was the defense that had a poor performance for the first time this year in what turned out to be a 41-31 defeat to Kansas City.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO