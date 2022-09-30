ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

SMITH: A trip to an Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park is a must

An invitation to take in a Braves game Sunday night was too alluring not to accept although it was far from a propitious time to enjoy the final game that turned out to be the Braves’ sweep of the Mets. Atlanta awoke on Monday morning with the magic number...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Buccaneers projected to draft trending quarterback in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off the season 2-0. However, the Buccaneers have dropped two straight games in disappointing fashion. In week 3, the offense was bogged down by penalties and turnovers in a loss to Green Bay. On Sunday, it was the defense that had a poor performance for the first time this year in what turned out to be a 41-31 defeat to Kansas City.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy