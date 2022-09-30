Read full article on original website
County gets state homeless grant
Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology
A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.
Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays
The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state
County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
Report: Moves to repair RivCo’s Child Welfare Agency in progress
Measures to improve operations within the Riverside County Child Services Department, where cases of neglect and abuse have fallen through the cracks, are being applied, but fixes will take time, according to a report the Board of Supervisors will review Tuesday. The Executive Office completed an analysis of the 19-member Civil Grand Jury's report from The post Report: Moves to repair RivCo’s Child Welfare Agency in progress appeared first on KESQ.
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino
Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez
The Cathedral City Police Officers’ Association is urging voters to not re-elect Ernesto Gutierrez to city council this November, citing a lack of support. Gutierrez has been on city council since 2018 and is currently serving as mayor. “Obviously we do as we’re told. We don’t want to be insubordinate, but in the back of The post Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez appeared first on KESQ.
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail amongst 11 newspapers sold to International Media Group
The Hi-Desert Star, the Desert Trail, and nine other newspapers, owned by Brehm Communications, Inc has been sold to Gold Mountain California News Media Inc. Publisher Cindy Melland told Z107.7 that the sale includes an arrangement for her and the current staff to remain in their current roles. Brehm’s printing facility, which is inside their Yucca Valley office and handles the printing for several of the company’s papers, was also included in the sale.
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal
Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
Moreno Valley, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
