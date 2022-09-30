ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Wildcats For First Victory

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at the Framingham Country Club this afternoon, October 4. Led by strong outings from junior Robert Geltman (11 points) and senior Josh Berman (10 points), the Flyers got their first win of the season, said head coach Peter Eliot.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Sports
Brookline, MA
Sports
City
Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Walpole, MA
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tigers Defeat Flyers 96-82

NEWTON – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team has had to face a lot obstacles this season. First, they are without a home pool, as Keefe Tech closed its pool announcing an estimated $5 million repairs. So Flyers head coach Micke Foley has the Framingham swimmers &...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Defeat Pilgrims 3-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University volleyball team received 22 kills from Anna Szymanski as the Rams defeated New England College 3-1 this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium on the campus of Framingham State University. Framingham State 3, New England College 1 (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13) Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Warriors#With16#Framingham Country Club
FraminghamSOURCE

Helen (Keyes) Richardson, 102

WAYLAND – Helen (Keyes) Richardson, of Wayland, 102, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 24, 1920 the daughter of the late Orman Keyes and Carlotta (Pendell) Keyes. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William Franklin...
WAYLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
FraminghamSOURCE

Alice (Whitten) Bonanno, 94

FRAMINGHAM – Alice P. (Whitten) Bonanno, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, Tuesday September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo V. Bonanno, who died in 2021. Born April 25, 1928, in Boston, a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff

BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Powers Named Interim Vice Principal at Framingham High

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School Principal Carolyn Banach announced today that Erin Powers will be interim vice principal for the “Blue House” at the high school, effective Monday, October 3. Banach said long-time Vice Principal Mark Albright is on medical leave. Banach herself has been taking personal...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10

FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy