People list 25 harmful ideas parents shouldn't be teaching their children

A primary role of a parent is molding the future of your child, and there are a lot of potholes to watch out for while raising a kid. Reddit user Savings-Actuator-571 sparked an important discussion on the r/AskReddit forum earlier this month when they presented the community's 37.4 million members with this question: "What harmful ideas are being taught to children?" Thousands of people weighed in, sharing ideas they themselves were taught as kids or have seen others instilling in their younger ones.
The Daily South

Is It Just Me, Or Do Kids Not Know How To Introduce Themselves Anymore?

Kids these days, bless them, they don't even know how to introduce themselves. We have no one to blame but our cell phones. Oh, you didn't think I was going there? Well, buckle up because I have a definite theory on the repercussions of straight peer-to-peer conversations that take the parental figures out of the equation.
michiganmamanews.com

4 Damaging Things Parents Say Without Realizing It

Article as seen on Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool. Have you ever said something that you instantly wished you could take back? It happens to us all. But have you ever had the opposite experience? Have you ever been completely clueless about how your words affected someone else until they brought it to your attention? Unfortunately, this doesn’t only happen with other adults. Parents often say things to their children that have much bigger ramifications than they realize. Here are four damaging things that parents say to their children without realizing it.
Surjit Singh Flora

OPINION: Parenting children shouldn't be challenging

Raising children nowadays is becoming a very complex, difficult, and surprising task. Being a parent is a blessing of nature as well as a responsibility. But we find this offering of God stressful and tiring. Such stress leads to poor parenting of children. To reduce this kind of stress, parents use many easy methods, such as handing over the phone to the child when he cries. They spend the precious time of their children on making them materialistic. As a result, children become victims of loneliness.
parentherald.com

Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?

Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
legalreader.com

How to Win Child Custody Cases for Fathers Who are Equally Fit for Parenting

One of the most common mistakes fathers make is to presume that the court will grant primary custody to the mother unless they prove otherwise to the court. In many child custody battles, there’s always been a lack of sympathy for fathers who are equally fit or better for parenting. The majority of the time, mothers are seen as the ones worthy of having custody, but that’s not always the case.
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | The costs of parenting by lying supersede the benefits

Lying is one of the most universally condemned practices, dating back as far as time itself. In fact, lying is considered a sin in just about every religion. Despite the societal prohibition of lying, people lie every day. These can range from small, harmless lies – such as telling someone you’re “on your way” to plans when you actually just woke up – to big lies that can land you behind bars. Ironically, while the practice is universally frowned upon, it is a lie to pretend that nobody lies.
SELF

7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life

I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
marriage.com

5 Non-negotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids – A Parent Couple Guide

When it comes to raising kids, there are likely many things you want to teach them, including being confident and well-rounded. Here’s a look at how to raise confident kids, which is likely a trait you want for your children. Keep reading for more information. How do I make...
psychologytoday.com

Why Parents Should Stop Asking Their Kids to Call Home More

Parents ask their children to call more as a way of communicating that they feel distant. Phone call frequency is a bad metric for measuring relationship closeness. If parents want a closer relationship with their adult children, they should inquire about the relationship more broadly. When a client tells me...
psychologytoday.com

Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal

The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
Kingsport Times-News

A call for fearless parenting

After some early rough spots in life, I chose to live pretty much without fear. But there came a day when a wave of fear finally did hit me, and I realized the dangers I was facing. That fear and that moment came courtesy of a 7-pound, 8-ounce bundle of helplessness that my wife held out to me 23 years ago.
Healthline

What Is Emotional Self-Regulation and How Do You Develop It?

Most people have said or done something at some point in their lives that they wish they could take back. The ability to think before you act is an important part of emotional self-regulation. Emotional self-regulation is a learned skill that becomes easier with age. However, its roots form during...
Farm and Dairy

Learning frugal living from our family tree

With the price of groceries and other goods on the rise, many people are trying to make their money count for more. Our family is no exception. While being frugal seems to be a buzzphrase right now, it has been foundational for many generations. Throughout history, frugality was birthed out of necessity.
Psych Centra

The Importance of Personal Boundaries

Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
