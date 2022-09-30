ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

bwyellowjackets.com

Women's Volleyball Drops OAC Opening Match to Marietta

BEREA, Ohio - The Baldwin Wallace University women's volleyball team hosted Marietta College to open their Ohio Athletic Conference schedule in Ursprung Gymnasium inside the Lou Higgins Center. The Yellow Jackets (9-7, 0-1 OAC) fell to the Pioneers (13-4, 1-1 OAC) in four hard-fought sets, by scores of 15-25, 25-23, 13-25, and 19-25. SUMMARY.
MARIETTA, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Women's Cross Country Takes 23rd at the NCAA Division III National Preview

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Baldwin Wallace University women's cross country team finished in 23rd place at the NCAA Division III National Preview hosted by Olivet College on Forest Akers Golf Course. BW placed 23rd of 36 teams with a total of 673 points. University of Chicago was the team...
BEREA, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Women’s Soccer Falls to Marietta in OAC Opener

MARIETTA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University women's soccer team fell to Marietta College in an Ohio Athletic Conference match by a final score of 1-0 on Marietta Field. BW Leaders (5-5, 0-1 OAC) Sophomore goalkeeper Katie Scott (Lewis Center/Olentangy) led with 11 saves. Marietta Leaders (2-5-1, 1-0 OAC)
MARIETTA, OH

