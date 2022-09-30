Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Coolio Dead: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper Dies At 59
Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Coolio, known for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise”, died at the age of 59, his longtime manager Jarez Posey confirmed to The New York Times on Sept 28. The rapper, whose full name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Coolio’s manager, Jarez, told the publication that Coolio had excused himself to go to the bathroom and when he didn’t return, his friend went to investigate. Coolio’s friend opened up the door and found the rapper lying on the floor.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
hypebeast.com
Shygirl Breaks the Mold With Debut Album ‘Nymph’
On September 30, South London-born musical artist Shygirl released her debut album Nymph. Since jumping on the scene, the singer/DJ has generated considerable buzz due to her energetic electronic hits that channel several elements of fantasy. Now with the artist’s breakout album, she is solidifying herself as not just a newly-minted UK staple, but an international rising star.
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
"Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
Billboard
Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records
Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
Coolio Mourned as Tributes for Rapper Pour in: 'A Fantastic Voyage, Indeed'
The rapper, whose death at age 59 was reported on Wednesday, was best known for his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise."
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Jack Harlow Among Headliners Set for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour
Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are among the top artists to headline the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour taking place in 11 cities this coming holiday season. Roughly 10 performers will be featured on each of the shows. Other performers rotating through the bill at the concerts this year include Sam Smith, the Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Nicky Youre, Anita, Khalid, Tate McRae and more. The tour will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. A television...
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
thesource.com
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver Latest Single “Nothing Changed”
The dynamic pair Quavo & Takeoff have made a comeback with “Nothing Changed,” their most recent single. The newest track from their much-awaited joint album Only Built For Infinity Links, set for release on October 7th, is titled “Nothing Changed.” Quavo and Takeoff are in the zone on the hard-hitting new song, creating a contagious chord between their catchy melodies and rapid-fire pace.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: YG – ‘I Dance’ (Feat. Duki & Cuco)
Last night, YG dropped his new album I GOT ISSUES with features from Post Malone, Nas, Cole, Roddy Ricch and more. It’s his first solo effort since 2020 and you can stream it here. Today, he drops the video for ‘I Dance’ from the LP which features Duki and...
R&B Group DVSN Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a single from R&B supergroup dvsn, a mixtape from up and coming Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason and more!
thehypemagazine.com
Mushvenom Releases Futuristic Music Video for Single ‘Space Muship’
Today, talented South Korean rapper and lyricist, Mushvenom, dropped the highly anticipated music video for his title track “SPACE MUSHIP”, which is also the album’s title, is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The full-length project is full of high-energy anthems and showcases a unique futuristic style unlike any other, that exudes energy and passion with high-octane drops and verses for a never ending party.
Stereogum
Stream billy woods’ Excellent New Messiah Musik-Produced Surprise Album Church
What did we do to deserve a new billy woods album so quickly. We know Brooklyn rapper woods as one half of the great Armand Hammer, and he’s also one of the world’s most compelling solo rappers right now, too. In April, woods teamed up with producer Preservation to release Aethiopes, and it’s one of the best albums of the year thus far. Today, with no advance warning, woods has followed Aethiopes with a whole new album called Church.
Collider
Grammy-Winning Rapper and Actor Coolio Dead at 59
Coolio, who won a Grammy for his No. 1 smash-hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in 1996, has passed away at the age of 59. Whilst no cause of death has been determined yet, Coolio leaves behind a long career as a rapper, record producer, and actor. Coolio’s manager, Jarez...
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
NPR
Heat Check Roundup: Stormzy, GloRilla and Cardi B, SiR and more
The Heat Check playlist returns in a new form. In the two years since the last edition a lot has changed, and Heat Check has changed, too, but the steady stream of fresh songs never stops, and we still long to meet the demand. The section was originally created to emphasize bubbling and undiscovered acts, and while the rebooted playlist aims to stay true to that mission, it also embraces new music more broadly. In its new form, Heat Check is more of a menagerie — a roundup of notable songs curated by hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts from around NPR Music.
Check Out GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Cyrus Hobbi in a New Music Video!
To GENERAL HOSPITAL viewers, Cyrus Hobbi is easily recognized as Valentin’s bodyguard, Yuri. But to fans of the pop-punk band Bowling For Soup, Hobbi is known for his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of wannabe star Bradley Pitts in the music video from the group’s single “I Wanna Be Brad Pitt,” released earlier this year off of the album Pop Drunk Snot Bread. And now, Hobbi is featured again in the band’s newest video!
