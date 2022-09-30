Read full article on original website
Related
Before and After: A $600 DIY Revamp Fills This Plain Bedroom with Color and Whimsy
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Behr’s 2023 Color of the Year Is Here, and it’s All About Chill Vibes
Megan is a writer and editor who specializes in home upgrades, DIY projects, hacks, and design. Before Apartment Therapy, she was an editor at HGTV Magazine and This Old House Magazine. Megan has a degree in Magazine Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She is a self-taught weighted blanket connoisseur.
The Ceiling Design Feature David Bromstad Used To Add Texture To A Wall
Renovating a historic Victorian home does not run cheap. Check out this ceiling design feature David Bromstad used to add texture to a wall.
How To Determine If You Chose The Wrong Paint Color
Paint is a quick way to transform a room, but choosing the wrong paint color can necessitate a redo. Here's how to tell if you chose the wrong paint color.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How I Got Body-Shamed by a Pair of Digital Pants
The day after New York Fashion Week ended, when I can only presume the majority of fashion tastemakers were nursing hangovers from exclusive afterparties the night before, I was at the self-proclaimed real “future of fashion” instead. Located inside a nondescript SoHo storefront, I experienced ZERO10, an augmented reality app that lets users purchase and photograph themselves in digital-only clothing. The company of the same name had set up, in its own words, the first physical pop-up store with digital-only clothing.“Featuring almost nothing physical, the space has been designed for people to create, interact, and explore through content creation, fitting...
tinyhousetalk.com
32-foot Gooseneck Tiny House with a Bedroom and Blue Accented Interior
It’s been a while since we’ve seen a gooseneck tiny house around here, and I love them just as much as usual. This 32′ model comes from Tiny House Building Company. The Waterford features grey board and batten on the outside and beautiful shiplap walls indoors. What...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Overwhelmingly Brown Bathroom Gets a Glam Green Glow Up for $907 Exactly
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Green is a popular paint color for cabinetry lately, whether in kitchens, living rooms, or bathrooms. It’s a popular pick because it can be bold or neutral, and in the words of Apartment Therapy writer Dabney Frake, it’s “sophisticated yet oh so cozy at the same time.”
Are Barn Doors Going Out Of Style?
Fashionable and functional, for years barn doors have continued to make a splash on a wide array of interior design concepts. But is it time to say farewell?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic
There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
athomearkansas.com
Dreamy Linens
Update your bedroom with cozy coverlets and printed pillows that inspire sweet slumber. 1 The “Retortoli” collection in Taupe from Ann Gish. 2 Matelassé coverlet and sham in Striae Oatmeal, “Gehry” velvet and linen pillow in Caramel, and “Lydia” embroidered plaster decorative pillow in Linen. All from Pine Cone Hill by Annie Selke.
Tastemaker Athena Calderone Designed a Chic Home Collection for Crate & Barrel—See It Here
You’ve likely seen Athena Calderone’s stunning Greek Revival townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn on her Instagram (@EyeSwoon). The interior designer, best-selling author, and entertaining expert showcases beautiful finds she’s spent over two decades collecting, primarily through her Instagram, but also through her multidisciplinary design firm Studio Athena Calderone. Now, she is letting us in on her signature style with the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection. The line includes 137 beautiful pieces of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and decor products that are extensions of her signature style at a more accessible price point. The designer and author of Live Beautiful and...
Comments / 0