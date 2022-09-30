ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

How I Got Body-Shamed by a Pair of Digital Pants

The day after New York Fashion Week ended, when I can only presume the majority of fashion tastemakers were nursing hangovers from exclusive afterparties the night before, I was at the self-proclaimed real “future of fashion” instead. Located inside a nondescript SoHo storefront, I experienced ZERO10, an augmented reality app that lets users purchase and photograph themselves in digital-only clothing. The company of the same name had set up, in its own words, the first physical pop-up store with digital-only clothing.“Featuring almost nothing physical, the space has been designed for people to create, interact, and explore through content creation, fitting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Overwhelmingly Brown Bathroom Gets a Glam Green Glow Up for $907 Exactly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Green is a popular paint color for cabinetry lately, whether in kitchens, living rooms, or bathrooms. It’s a popular pick because it can be bold or neutral, and in the words of Apartment Therapy writer Dabney Frake, it’s “sophisticated yet oh so cozy at the same time.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
SAVANNAH, GA
Architectural Digest

5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic

There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
athomearkansas.com

Dreamy Linens

Update your bedroom with cozy coverlets and printed pillows that inspire sweet slumber. 1 The “Retortoli” collection in Taupe from Ann Gish. 2 Matelassé coverlet and sham in Striae Oatmeal, “Gehry” velvet and linen pillow in Caramel, and “Lydia” embroidered plaster decorative pillow in Linen. All from Pine Cone Hill by Annie Selke.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Tastemaker Athena Calderone Designed a Chic Home Collection for Crate & Barrel—See It Here

You’ve likely seen Athena Calderone’s stunning Greek Revival townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn on her Instagram (@EyeSwoon). The interior designer, best-selling author, and entertaining expert showcases beautiful finds she’s spent over two decades collecting, primarily through her Instagram, but also through her multidisciplinary design firm Studio Athena Calderone. Now, she is letting us in on her signature style with the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection. The line includes 137 beautiful pieces of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and decor products that are extensions of her signature style at a more accessible price point. The designer and author of Live Beautiful and...
BROOKLYN, NY

