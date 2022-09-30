The day after New York Fashion Week ended, when I can only presume the majority of fashion tastemakers were nursing hangovers from exclusive afterparties the night before, I was at the self-proclaimed real “future of fashion” instead. Located inside a nondescript SoHo storefront, I experienced ZERO10, an augmented reality app that lets users purchase and photograph themselves in digital-only clothing. The company of the same name had set up, in its own words, the first physical pop-up store with digital-only clothing.“Featuring almost nothing physical, the space has been designed for people to create, interact, and explore through content creation, fitting...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO