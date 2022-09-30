Read full article on original website
Drag racing continues at Big Marsh Park despite City of Chicago crackdown, BGA investigation says
Despite attempts to crackdown, drag racing continues to be an issue at Big Marsh Park on the city's South Side.
Critics inside city hall believe Mayor Lightfoot's property taxes decision was a political ploy
On second thought, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said no increase in property taxes will be needed next year. Her political opponents are skeptical. The mayor said revenue has exceeded expectations and that no property tax increase will be needed.
General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong
Lawyers for the owner of a proposed Southeast Side scrap-metal operation plan to grill a pair of city officials under oath in a challenge to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision earlier this year to block the controversial business from opening due to pollution and health concerns. Following a recent court...
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
Casino traffic not a problem? Chicago alderman takes issue with consultant's conclusion
A new study says the River North neighborhood will be able to accommodate the added traffic and parking from the temporary casino, but the local alderman says the work is flawed.
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city of Chicago employees
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that all city employees will soon receive up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
Illinois jobs hiring: Conference at University of Illinois Chicago seeks to narrow racial wealth gap
"The racial gap, as far as disparity of wealth is just truly unbelievable, and I feel that for me as treasurer of Chicago, my role is to help break that gap," she said.
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar
* I’ve believed for quite a while that the Thompson Center is an apt metaphor for Illinois government…. Chicago’s relationship with the Thompson Center has always been tortured. Jahn specified insulated double-paned windows for the glass-faced $172 million structure, which was known as the State of Illinois Center when it opened in 1985. But cost-cutting builders opted for single panes, creating a building that baked the government employees working inside. Stubborn air conditioning and heating woes persisted despite the best efforts of engineers to ameliorate the situation, and the building began to rack up millions of dollars of deferred maintenance.
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say
A Chicago police officer was also taken to the hospital with shortness of breath.
Cook County Board unanimously repeals county wheel tax
Cook County commissioners last week unanimously voted to eliminate the so-called wheel tax for residents in unincorporated areas. The vote on September 22 will permanently end the county’s vehicle registration fines and fees. “Anytime we have an opportunity to cut or eliminate taxes it’s always the right thing to...
West Loop neighbors, police join forces to address crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who live in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood are joining forces to try to stop crime. Neighbors met Saturday morning at Bartelme Park on South Sangamon and police and aldermen discussed a recent uptick in crime, including attempted abductions in the area. One activist is telling people not to give up hope, that the first key to a solution is acknowledging there is a problem. Police have arrested a man believed to be connected to a string of attacks and kidnapping attempts against women. And it is not all talk. The Chicago West Loop Community Organization is hoping to empower residents by hosting free self defense classes by POW! Gym. Basic skills and techniques will be taught. The classes will be offered Mondays starting at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. until October 15.
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
