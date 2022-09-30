Read full article on original website
Related
Major update as Walmart announces it is shutting hundreds of stores
A MAJOR update is coming to Walmart after the retailer announced that hundreds of stores will be shut down. After Hurricane Ian left significant damage throughout Florida, Walmart issues a news release addressing the storm. “Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are...
businessobserverfl.com
Federal agency opens recovery center to help businesses with disaster aid
The Small Business Administration is opening a Business Recovery Center in Tampa on Monday, Oct. 3, the first of what will be several offices across the state for companies to get help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The center, “the “first of many BRCs SBA will open in the...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
stpetecatalyst.com
BayFirst Financial to shutter Clearwater hub
St. Petersburg-based BayFirst Financial Corp. will permanently close its Clearwater office. The independent bank filed a notice to the state indicating it will close its Residential Mortgage Division at 2520 Countryside Blvd. Nov. 25. The company will cut 58 local workers as a result of the closure. “As previously announced,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wflx.com
How will Ian impact home insurance costs in Florida?
The estimated cost of the damage to Hurricane Ian is expected to reach into the tens of billions of dollars, and Florida's already stressed insurance industry will bear the costs. Insurance rates have already been going up in past years in Florida, even as six companies went insolvent and another...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
windermeresun.com
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10NEWS
Here's who's eligible for federal disaster assistance in Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden declared a major emergency in Florida due to Hurricane Ian last week, preparing the region to receive federal assistance in the aftermath of the storm. While Individual assistance has been declared by the president for people in the most affected regions, including the...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as
Thousands in Sarasota and Manatee counties still without power
Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting the highest numbers of residents with power outages in the Tampa Bay area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
southeastagnet.com
Florida Gas Tax Holiday
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL) – Prices at the pump for Florida drivers should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break. Under the measure, criticized by some Democrats as an election-year stunt by Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, motorists will avoid paying the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax in October.
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
businessobserverfl.com
Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations
[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
Tampa Bay News Wire
Disaster Response: Hurricane Ian Relief Drive
Habitat ReStores collecting cleaning and safety supplies to be delivered to South Florida in aftermath of storm. At Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors to the south. In the aftermath of the storm, we seek community support in providing relief to Southwest Florida.
ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA
Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0