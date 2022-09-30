ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi singer not only wows The Voice judges but gets to sing impromptu duet with John Legend

Another Mississippi singer may be on his way to singer stardom on NBC’s The Voice. Mississippi native Peyton Aldridge’s performance of The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” not only received three chair turns — from John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — but also led to a brief duet on stage with Legend, who was the first to turn his chair for Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Cleveland.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

SNL parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC advertisement

Saturday Night Live had viewers in hysterics with a parody of Nicole Kidman’s 2021 AMC commercial.In a skit in the show’s season premiere on Saturday, 1 October, Chloe Fineman played the Australian actor in a take on the US cinema theatre chain’s commercial.Like the original advertisement, Ms Fineman’s character talks about her love of the cinema, amid people applauding and saluting. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson is seen looking confused.The cult-like crowd then repeats the phrase “heartbreak feels good in a place like this”, from the original.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNLEmily Ratajkowski accuses Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic of ‘fetishising female pain’Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNL
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

There’s Something Weird About the Kardashians’ Holiday Campaign

Just the other day, I saw a Facebook status update of mine from 12 years ago, in which I simply had to notify my 300 friends of the fact that I was defiantly listening to Christmas music in September. Before you start in on me, I know: Talking about a Facebook status is a beyond-cringe way to begin our time together for the next few minutes, but transparency is paramount to journalistic integrity. And I take my job seriously!What, did you think I was going to apologize for indulging in a little Christmas festivity well before everyone else? Not a...
CELEBRITIES

