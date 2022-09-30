Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Reveals What She First Thought Of Blake Shelton’s Country Twang
Gwen Stefani made a hilarious admission on The Voice about what she first thought of husband Blake Shelton's country twang.
Mississippi singer not only wows The Voice judges but gets to sing impromptu duet with John Legend
Another Mississippi singer may be on his way to singer stardom on NBC’s The Voice. Mississippi native Peyton Aldridge’s performance of The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” not only received three chair turns — from John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — but also led to a brief duet on stage with Legend, who was the first to turn his chair for Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Cleveland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Voice’ Contestant Convinces Camila Cabello That Shawn Mendes Is Onstage During Blind Audition
Camila Cabello was shocked by a contestant's blind audition on The Voice. Tanner Howe auditioned for the singing competition show on Monday's episode, choosing to perform a rendition of Shawn Mendes' song, "Mercy." Cabello was quick to recognize the tune, and even questioned whether or not her ex-boyfriend was standing...
Arkansas contestant on ‘The Voice’ makes impression on judges
A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show The Voice, getting four chair turns during his audition.
Shania Twain Thought Getting Lyme Disease Would Be the End of Her Singing Career
Shania Twain was diagnosed with Lyme disease in the early 2000s. The disease threatened to end her music career, and Twain thought for sure that her vocal cords would never recover.
SC student made it through the first round on ‘The Voice.’ Whose team did she pick?
Emma Brooke is a graduate of the SC Governor’s Schools for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.
SNL parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC advertisement
Saturday Night Live had viewers in hysterics with a parody of Nicole Kidman’s 2021 AMC commercial.In a skit in the show’s season premiere on Saturday, 1 October, Chloe Fineman played the Australian actor in a take on the US cinema theatre chain’s commercial.Like the original advertisement, Ms Fineman’s character talks about her love of the cinema, amid people applauding and saluting. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson is seen looking confused.The cult-like crowd then repeats the phrase “heartbreak feels good in a place like this”, from the original.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNLEmily Ratajkowski accuses Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic of ‘fetishising female pain’Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNL
There’s Something Weird About the Kardashians’ Holiday Campaign
Just the other day, I saw a Facebook status update of mine from 12 years ago, in which I simply had to notify my 300 friends of the fact that I was defiantly listening to Christmas music in September. Before you start in on me, I know: Talking about a Facebook status is a beyond-cringe way to begin our time together for the next few minutes, but transparency is paramount to journalistic integrity. And I take my job seriously!What, did you think I was going to apologize for indulging in a little Christmas festivity well before everyone else? Not a...
Comments / 0