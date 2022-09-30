Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’
NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Aaron Judge goes for home run No. 62: Yankees-Orioles live updates as slugger tries to make history at home
Aaron Judge is attempting to hit a record-setting home run Sunday as the Yankees host the Orioles in their final regular-season home game of 2022. Judge enters Sunday with 61 home runs, tied with Roger Maris for the most in a single season in Yankees and American League history. Judge is one of just six MLB players to hit 60 or more home runs in a season, and his next home run will give him sole possession of the AL record.
Eli Manning responds to nephew Arch breaking his record
Eli Manning responded on Twitter Friday night to a post about his nephew, Arch, breaking one of his high school records. Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, threw for 356 yards and 7 touchdowns in Isidore Newman’s 55-22 win over Pearl River on Friday night. The big game gave...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
Roger Maris Jr. Has Controversial Suggestion For Baseball
Aaron Judge needs one more home run to surpass Roger Maris for the all-time American League single-season record. Judge hit his 61st homer in Toronto on Wednesday to tie Maris, with the former home run king's son Roger Jr. in attendance. Roger Maris Jr. has been following and rooting for Judge throughout his home run chase, but has been insistent that his father is still the true single-season home run king.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
MLB world reacts to Roger Maris Jr.’s suggestion
It’s funny how a prominent Major League Baseball player’s chase towards history can end up becoming so annoying, so quickly. That’s definitely the case for Aaron Judge in his quest to pass Roger Maris and break the American League single-season home run record. ESPN has been cutting...
Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets
The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
End of an era: Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols get final sendoff at home
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were honored ahead of their final regular-season home game as St. Louis Cardinals’ players. Heading into the 2022 season, it was revealed that it would be the last for St. Louis Cardinals players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The duo have the chance to make their final year special, as the Cardinals won the NL Central title for the first time since 2019, and have the chance to win the World Series.
‘They stuffed them in our face’: Brandon Nimmo reacts to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom getting lit up by Braves
The New York Mets have officially lost their lead in the NL East. After dropping two games to the Atlanta Braves, they are now in jeopardy of losing the tiebreaker and losing their shot at the division title. The fact that both losses came with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound only makes it feel worse.
NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown’s wild Instagram post
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a wild weekend. Brown went viral when he infamously posted video evidence of him exposing himself to shocked fellow patrons at a hotel pool. He then took to Twitter and joked that NFL teams should sign him because “nobody can expose a D” like him.
Rams’ Bobby Wagner Tackles Rogue Fan Running on Field
The veteran linebacker logged one of the most unique hits of his career on Monday Night Football.
