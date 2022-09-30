Read full article on original website
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
Forecasters warn Floridians to prepare for rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian
NOAAThe storm could reach a Category 4 as it heads towards Florida's western Gulf coast.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina – as it happened
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Tropical storms Hermine and Ian form. Here’s what the forecast shows
Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the west coast of Africa on Friday, shortly followed by Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea, becoming the eighth and ninth tropical storms of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Scenes of catastrophic damage emerge as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Florida Gov. DeSantis said Hurricane Ian would likely be recorded as one of the top five strongest storms ever to his the state of Florida.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida photos reveal devastation
Photos show Hurricane Ian's path of devastation as it travels through Florida, causing severe flooding and destructoin while leaving millions without power.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Hurricane Ian Rises to ‘Dangerous’ Category 4 Storm: What to Know
After devastating Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian—previously identified as a strong Category 3 storm—has strengthened ahead of making contact with Florida on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reported online around 5 a.m. EST that Ian has now intensified into a “dangerous” Category 4 storm. Per the...
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
Hurricane Fiona Is a Cautionary Tale For the Caribbean
In a clear case of déjà vu, Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, almost five years to the day Hurricane Maria hit the island, showing that, as researchers have long warned, tropical storms are now more frequent and destructive due to man-made climate change. Back in...
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
Hurricane Ian to Unleash Heavy Rains in Florida As It Quickly Intensifies
Forecasts said Hurricane Ian would unleash flooding, storm surges, and coastal flooding in Florida. Residents are urged to prepare. The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Ian is said to approach the west coast of Florida as a dangerous hurricane. From Tropical Storm to Hurricane, Ian has strengthened, causing damaging...
Tropical Storm Ian moves through Caribbean as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced, as late Friday night Tropical Depression 9 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. In response to the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of...
Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida, bringing life-threatening storm surge and flooding
Major Hurricane Ian will make landfall across the west-central coast of Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday. This incredibly dangerous storm will slow down and bring life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain and extreme flooding along the coast and far inland. Tornadoes will be possible, as well as widespread power outages.
Puerto Rico faces hurricane, severe floods, as tropical storm Fiona nears
San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Fiona gained strength on Saturday as it headed toward Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning and alerts for "life threatening floods and mudslides" for the U.S. territory and watches for the U.S. Virgin Islands.
