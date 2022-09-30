Read full article on original website
Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news
The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
Chayla Hope Announces Beer Collaboration
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland-based powerhouse Chayla Hopehas announced the launch of a two-beer collaboration with Saucy Brew Works. The first, Damn, Feelings, named for Hope’s forthcoming debut solo LP, is a super-fruited Imperial Hazy IPA with pink guava, apricot, and blood orange. At 8% ABV,it is sure to have tasters “in their feelings.” The second is called Chase The Pain, a wheated ale brewed with mango habanero.
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Food Truck Challenge, Rocktober Fest at Mapleside Farms, German Day Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
Kenny’s hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the view
PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. Click here for more information about The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Mexican restaurant coming to former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
Heck’s Cafe to open new location in Beachwood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland restaurateur Fadi Daoud is opening a third Heck’s Café in the former Blu Restaurant space at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The opening is planned for November. Daoud bought the Ohio City Heck’s Café in 2005 and opened the Avon location in 2015. He also owns Antica Italian in Avon.
Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming
Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
Old building finds new life -- in a Chagrin Falls cemetery
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It’s not every day that you see an old building traveling down the road. But that’s what passersby witnessed Friday (Sept. 30) when the old Chagrin Falls Savings and Loan structure was moved down South Franklin Street to Evergreen Hill Cemetery. Once at the...
Paid to play: How JACK Cleveland Casino trains its blackjack dealers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s the second week of class and JACK Cleveland Casino’s future dealers are having a card shuffling contest. Four students are holding eight decks a piece, and the way instructor Linda Mengel is speaking, you’d think she has eyes on all 1,664 cards at once.
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
