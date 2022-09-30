ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WPXI Pittsburgh

Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
Brewbound.com

Chayla Hope Announces Beer Collaboration

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland-based powerhouse Chayla Hopehas announced the launch of a two-beer collaboration with Saucy Brew Works. The first, Damn, Feelings, named for Hope’s forthcoming debut solo LP, is a super-fruited Imperial Hazy IPA with pink guava, apricot, and blood orange. At 8% ABV,it is sure to have tasters “in their feelings.” The second is called Chase The Pain, a wheated ale brewed with mango habanero.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the view

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. Click here for more information about The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
PENINSULA, OH
mahoningmatters.com

A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Heck’s Cafe to open new location in Beachwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland restaurateur Fadi Daoud is opening a third Heck’s Café in the former Blu Restaurant space at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The opening is planned for November. Daoud bought the Ohio City Heck’s Café in 2005 and opened the Avon location in 2015. He also owns Antica Italian in Avon.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH

