Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
Abakua, The Popular Mysterious African Secret Society In Cuba
Secret societies, by their nature, breed curiosity. Often, the gap is filled with the most chill-inducing content that is sellable yet farthest from the truth it is intended to represent. Secret societies do not often tell their own stories; their mouthpieces are usually others. The Abakua in Cuba is no...
howafrica.com
Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Baye Fall Of Senegal’
The Baye Fall is a Senegalese Muslim sect that is most easily identifiable by their dreadlocked hair, bright patchwork garbs, spiritual amulets, and well-known tenet of hard work. Learn more about them below. While the Baye Fall are often confused with the Rastafarians of the Caribbean due to their hair,...
howafrica.com
The Historic Ethiopian Cultural Garden Capturing 5,000 Years Of Ethiopian History On Five Panels
The Cleveland Cultural Gardens are one of Northeast Ohio’s oldest and most beautiful treasures. Some 33 dedicated gardens, designed and cultivated by distinct cultural or nationality groups, adorn the drive along Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Boulevard in Rockefeller Park. Depicted in the gardens are the poets, philosophers, peacemakers, composers, scientists and others who have contributed to world culture. Also featured in the gardens are symbolic sculptures and replicas of or tributes to sacred monuments in other lands.
howafrica.com
Ethiopia’s President Inaugurates New Archaeological Exhibition
A new permanent exhibition of Ethiopia’s archaeological history was officially inaugurated at the National Museum in Addis Ababa, by President Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday. As one of the oldest countries in Africa, the country’s civilisation dates back thousands of years. People flocked to be the first to see some of the extraordinary artifacts on display, many of which have never been seen in public.
ARTS・
Comments / 0