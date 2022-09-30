ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Duncan

Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
The US Sun

‘Heroic’ Joe Petito & Nichole Schmidt praised for reclaiming daughter’s story ahead of Gabby Petito movie release

GABBY Petito's family has been labeled as heroic for working tirelessly to reclaim the girl's story ahead of a movie release inspired by the tragedy. Domestic violence advocate and mother of the victim Nichole Schmidt told The U.S. Sun they "have no involvement" in Lifetime's film which premieres just over a year after the 22-year-old was found dead.
Aabha Gopan

Woman blames daughter-in-law for not delivering a boy

Are mothers responsible for the gender of their babies?. Traditionally, women were blamed for the gender of the baby they delivered. However, with the advent of technology, it was brought to light that fathers determine the child’s gender.
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors

In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
The Independent

Strictly 2023: Kaye Adams shares ‘awkward’ encounter with fan hours after being eliminated

Strictly’s first eliminated celebrity has shared an awkward encounter she had hours after being booted off the BBC series.On Saturday (1 October), this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities hit the dance floor with their professional partners.Despite footballer Tony Adams finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard, it was Loose Women host Kaye Adams who was sent home after a dance-off with Bros singer Matt Goss.Speaking to co-host Tess Daly after the results were announced, Adams said she thought “it was the right result”.After the episode was recorded, Adams went back to her hotel room to decompress, and decided to...
Scary Mommy

That First Year Of Marriage Is No Cakewalk — Especially In A Blended Family

The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
