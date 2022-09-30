ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAFF

Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October

Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon

Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Street Festival celebrates 40th anniversary in big way

The Madison Street Festival returned with a huge celebration on Saturday. After taking a two-year hiatus, the annual festival was able to celebrate its 40th anniversary with perfect weather and a huge turnout. You can see photos from the festival on The Madison Record Facebook page.
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Downtown Grill is back: ‘We hope the community will love it as much as we do’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s popular Downtown Grill is back, a little more than year since a fire shut the restaurant down.   Owners Justin and Sara Lee experienced a complete loss of their business last fall when an electrical fire in the Grill’s kitchen claimed the staple restaurant in Cullman known for great wings in a family atmosphere.   “The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 of 2021,” said Sara Lee. “Thankfully, no one was there, but it was a total loss for us and it’s taken a year to bring the restaurant back from the ground up. What you’ll see now...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Families still have no headstones after two years

Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Leaders broke ground on a mixed-lifestyle development in MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — RCP Companies officially broke ground on Anthem House, a $110 million mixed-use development in MidCity. This dynamic new development is designed to provide Huntsville’s expanding skilled workforce with a residential-meets-hospitality solution, including modern, efficient layouts, as well as vibrant, hotel-like surroundings and amenities. Today, RCP...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

