NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO