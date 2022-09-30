Read full article on original website
Neosho residents welcome the fall months with annual festival
Neosho's Fall Festival began today and locals are soaking in the festivities.
16th annual event kicks off at Mo-Kan Dragway
Mo-Kan Dragway hosted its 16th annual American Hot Rod Reunion today featuring all kinds of racing.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
parsonspd.com
Parsons Police to Wear Pink Bands
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Parsons Police Department is allowing officers to wear pink mourning bands over their badges in support for breast cancer research and in remembrance of those lost in their fight with this deadly disease. The mourning band is a sign of respect and is usually reserved for fellow officers that have passed or killed in the line of duty.
Whataburger location approved by Joplin City Council
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening during the Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting the Whataburger site proposal, already approved by staff, was placed before the council for approval. No one spoke in favor or stood up to oppose the Council Bill 052-22 Site Plan Review: 2014 S Rangeline/2019 S...
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
Miami Public Schools Supt., State Supt. Release Statements Following Shooting At McLain High School
The Miami Public Schools Superintendent and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister have released statements after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at the McLain High School homecoming game. Supt. Nick Highsmith said the Miami Wardogs will not be traveling to McLain anymore to participate in school activities. The full statement from...
Traveler attending mother’s funeral has car stolen; Family heirlooms destroyed
PARSONS, Kan. – A man attending his mother’s funeral had his vehicle stolen in Parsons, Kansas only to later locate the vehicle along with broken personal items and family heirlooms. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Parsons Police Officer Shyanne Dunn took a report for a stolen vehicle that...
Oklahoma man killed in golf cart accident
Officials say a 60-year-old Welch man was killed following an accident with a truck and trailer.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes
BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
newstalkkzrg.com
Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night
The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
koamnewsnow.com
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
KBI investigating the death of man and woman in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a man and woman were found dead inside their home just north of Mound Valley on Monday.
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game
MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
These Carthage Missouri Mansions Will Leave You With More Questions (And Cabinets) Than Answers
Well guys, you know what I'm like by now.I'm nosy as heck, and I love to look at listings on Zillow and Realtor to get a chance to look into other people's houses. And they have them for sale, so...they want me to look, right? RIGHT. Well, I found a...
KBI: Man and woman found dead in rural Labette County
LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two subjects were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette...
