16th annual event kicks off at Mo-Kan Dragway
Mo-Kan Dragway hosted its 16th annual American Hot Rod Reunion today featuring all kinds of racing.
Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game
MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
Lamar teens involved in fatal crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County.
Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence
A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
Two bodies discovered in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.
Truck and Stolen Property Returned
A stolen vehicle is recovered in Parsons. Sunday, a Parsons Police Officer took a report of a stolen red 2004 GMC Canyon with Tennessee plates and loaded with personal items. The victim stated that he had come to Parsons to attend his mother’s funeral and then take her belongings back home. An officer on patrol spotted the vehicle being driven by Scott Gabrial Hall. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Hall continued to the parking lot in front of Westco. Multiple officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The vehicle was occupied by Hall, Scott Wells and Robbie Daniels. All three were arrested on numerous theft and drug-related charges.
Traveler attending mother’s funeral has car stolen; Family heirlooms destroyed
PARSONS, Kan. – A man attending his mother’s funeral had his vehicle stolen in Parsons, Kansas only to later locate the vehicle along with broken personal items and family heirlooms. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Parsons Police Officer Shyanne Dunn took a report for a stolen vehicle that...
Whataburger location approved by Joplin City Council
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening during the Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting the Whataburger site proposal, already approved by staff, was placed before the council for approval. No one spoke in favor or stood up to oppose the Council Bill 052-22 Site Plan Review: 2014 S Rangeline/2019 S...
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night
The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
