Pittsburg, KS

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game

MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game

TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
TULSA, OK
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
Pittsburg, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Lamar man is killed in early morning car accident

LAMAR, Mo.- A Lamar man involved in a car crash has died while two other passengers sustained injuries following a crash early Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Benjamin Harrington, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with two teenage passengers around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. Harrington was going eastbound on […]
LAMAR, MO
koamnewsnow.com

National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States

National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
CHANUTE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence

A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
GALENA, KS
ksgf.com

Fatal Crash In Barton County

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Truck and Stolen Property Returned

A stolen vehicle is recovered in Parsons. Sunday, a Parsons Police Officer took a report of a stolen red 2004 GMC Canyon with Tennessee plates and loaded with personal items. The victim stated that he had come to Parsons to attend his mother’s funeral and then take her belongings back home. An officer on patrol spotted the vehicle being driven by Scott Gabrial Hall. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Hall continued to the parking lot in front of Westco. Multiple officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The vehicle was occupied by Hall, Scott Wells and Robbie Daniels. All three were arrested on numerous theft and drug-related charges.
PARSONS, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
PITTSBURG, KS
newstalkkzrg.com

Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night

The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
JOPLIN, MO

