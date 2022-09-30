Read full article on original website
Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda
Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas] would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute we...
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
Omens Studios Expands U.K. Team
Omens Studios has expanded its U.K. team, hiring Rob Doherty as senior VP of business development. Doherty, who has worked on such productions as Angry Birds: Summer Madness and Mama K’s Team 4, joins the animation outfit, which has bases in Singapore and Malaysia, to lead project development and forge relationships with co-production and broadcast partners, with an initial focus on properties developed in the U.K. and Europe.
Viu South Africa in BBC Studios Volume Deal
BBC Studios has licensed more than 150 hours of content to the Viu streaming platform in South Africa across scripted, docs and kids’ fare. The pact marks the first sale of the BBC Lifestyle South African commission Homegrown Tastes South Africa, a ten-parter from Rapid Blue featuring award-winning chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko. The deal also includes Luther, Orphan Black and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, as well as the animated series JoJo & Gran Gran, among others.
Beyond Productions Hires SVP of Development for Factual
Beyond Productions has appointed Joe Rivadeneira as senior VP of development for factual at its Los Angeles-based production operation. Rivadeneira has been developing, selling and producing TV for well over a decade, specializing in unscripted development and talent packaging. He joins Beyond Productions USA from Vox Media Studios and Group Nine Studios. Prior to that, he led mitú’s unscripted development efforts.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Electric Entertainment
The Ark, Electric Entertainment’s newest series, centers on a spacecraft that encounters a catastrophic event with more than a year left to reach its target planet. Season two of Leverage: Redemption sees the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief take on a new kind of villain with help from a tech genius and corporate fixer.
Eccho Rights to Take Golden Boy Global
Eccho Rights has added Golden Boy, the latest drama series from OGM Pictures in Turkey, to its slate. From the creators of the hit series My Home My Destiny, The Red Room and Chrysalis, Golden Boy is a classic family drama that tells the story of two sisters whose paths cross with the heir to a family full of betrayal, lies and secrets.
ZDF Studios to Present Diverse Slate at MIPCOM 2022
ZDF Studios has unveiled its MIPCOM 2022 slate, which includes a variety of international dramas, factual series and animated children’s shows. The drama catalog features the new big-budget period drama Boundless, which tells the story of the first circumnavigation of the Earth 500 years ago by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano, whose journey proved the Earth is round. “Boundless is one of the biggest and most ambitious dramas that ZDF Studios has ever had the pleasure of being involved with,” says Robert Franke, VP Drama.
Leading cruise line threatens $500 fines for disruptive passengers
One of the world’s leading cruise lines is now threatening disruptive passengers with a $500 (£430) fine.Carnival Cruise Line, which is based in Miami, now includes in its Cruise Ticket Contract a warning that “disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated”.Passengers are told: “Any guest whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew will be detained onboard and/or disembarked at their own expense and will banned from sailing on Carnival in the future.“Any violation of this clause may result in a fine to the guest in the amount of $500 and reimbursement of expenses incurred...
Animasia Studio Named Sole Global Distributor for Dragon Force
Hyper Dimension Entertainment has named Malaysia-based kids’ entertainment specialist Animasia Studio as the sole global distributor for Dragon Force. Season four of the animated series is set to launch in China this month, while an international version will be ready for distribution in mid-2023. Animasia will handle distribution and licensing and merchandising outside of China.
Guru Studio Notches Up Pre-MIPCOM Sales
Guru Studio has signed a raft of new broadcast deals from its slate of originals shows, including Big Blue, Pikwik Pack and True and the Rainbow Kingdom. New agreements are in place for the comedy adventure series Big Blue, including with RTVE Clan in Spain, EBS in South Korea, Canal Panda in Portugal and MBC in the Middle East. Since its world premiere on CBC Kids in Canada, Big Blue has been growing its audience on Nickelodeon in the U.K. and Cartoon Network in Africa.
Banijay Unveils MIPCOM 2022 Slate
Banijay Rights’ MIPCOM 2022 catalog features a host of new formats, as well as premium scripted series such as Marie Antoinette. Created by Deborah Davis (The Favourite), the eight-part series follows as the titular woman grows from a stubborn young princess navigating the rules of the French court into a fashion icon and notorious figure.
Anna Marsh Named Deputy CEO at CANAL+ Group
CANAL+ Group has appointed Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL, as its deputy CEO. Marsh joined STUDIOCANAL as head of international sales and managing director of its U.K. operations in 2008. In 2019 she was elevated to CEO of STUDIOCANAL. Maxime Saada, chairman of CANAL+ Group’s executive board, noted, “Thanks to...
Korean Series The Worst of Evil for Disney+
The Korean crime-action series The Worst of Evil (w.t.), a Star original, is slated to debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Set in the 1980s, the series follows an investigative task force as its undercover officer infiltrates a criminal organization responsible for fueling the Korea, China and Japan drug trafficking triangle.
Devdatta Potnis Departs Cosmos-Maya
Devdatta Potnis has decided to exit Cosmos-Maya, where he served as chief growth officer, after a decade-long association. Potnis joined the animation studio as head of sales in 2011 and was instrumental in getting its first domestic IP, Motu Patlu, off the ground. From one Indian series in 2012 to...
