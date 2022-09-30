ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

Here are some rain-themed songs to cool down your Arizona fall

There’s a trope in pop culture that sunshine makes you happy and rain makes you sad. Think Louis Armstrong's "On the Sunny Side of the Street" versus Bill Withers’ "Ain't’ No Sunshine." But in the Arizona desert — where we're still melting under near 100-degree temperatures and...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Tuzigoot offers glimpse of ancient Arizona

CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Tuzigoot is a 110-room prehistoric pueblo in Arizona’s Verde Valley. The name is Western Apache for “crooked water,” for a bend in the nearby Verde River.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale. Here's why

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson women join forces for Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Women across the Tucson community are joining forces for a special project: Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience. The goal is to put dynamic Tucson women who are over 50 in the spotlight and empower them to share their stories. This project will...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Black
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Comedians#Celebrity#The Fox Theater#The Celebrity Theater
Arizona Mirror

In Kari Lake’s Arizona, my high risk pregnancy would be illegal

A judge has allowed a Civil War-era abortion law to take effect in Arizona, which dates back to 1864 and bans nearly all abortions in the state. One of the most extreme bans in the country, it threatens doctors with a two-to-five year prison sentence.  I know first-hand how cruel and horrifying this law is […] The post In Kari Lake’s Arizona, my high risk pregnancy would be illegal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season

As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

Six decades of Greek culture and fun in Phoenix

In 1961, the church parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral were searching for ways to raise money for their church. An idea took hold, and the Phoenix Greek Festival – now in its 61st year – became a way not only to raise money but to share Greek culture and cuisine with the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy