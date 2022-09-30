Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
Two new barber shops open in San Antonio — one that serves booze, another that does tattoos
Woman-owned Prospect Parlor and loungey Scissors & Scotch are now providing services in the Alamo City.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & Central Texas
Who will win this upcoming weekend Texas, or Oklahoma in the 2022 edition of the Red River Showdown? Well, we don't know the answer but we do know there are some Texas Lottery winners in Central and North Texas to hopefully brighten the vibes for the Longhorns in their upcoming matchup.
San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December
The event, which began in 2019, will feature vendors from all over the state plus musical entertainment.
Going balls to the wall with Accept's Wolf Hoffmann before the metal band's San Antonio show
Touring behind new album Too Mean to Die, Accept will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4 with Narcotic Wasteland opening.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two new, internationally inspired ventures are opening in the Alamo City, and longtime drinkery Broadway 5050 is getting a revamp.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo extends free admission for frontline heroes through Oct. 16
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is extending its free admission policy for current doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs by offering free admission through Oct. 16. Doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs can enjoy two additional weeks of free admission (with proper ID) during Zoo...
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
Young Texas horned lizards released to the wild in ongoing study
A group of Texas horned lizards hatched in a South Texas zoo this summer were released this week into the wild.
KENS 5
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
Mosquitoes were effectively dormant during this summer's drought. As rain returns to San Antonio, the pests will re-emerge.
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
