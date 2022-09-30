it was the so-called GOP conservative that took Christ ot if Christianity for me. laid waste to the good book and made Donald Trump the new Jesus.
When you look at the political evangelical movement, they are not admirable, and not people you want to emulate. I believe their actions are turning people away from religion.
what is progressive christianity? what is this talk about ruining the church when people want to make God number one when they are Christian and praying for the country, etc? why put race in front of the article? utter nonsense. people can choose things, but this is silly to make it about white people or that christianity is going to be ruined if christians want to stand up for God and the country. if people put God first, then country will be successful. don’t make it about a person. there is no such thing as progressive christianity. christianity doesn’t progress since God does not change.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
