Kansas City, MO

FOX4 News Kansas City

Mayor Lucas donating $25,000 to new KC Tree Fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is donating $25,000 he received from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Award. The money will be going toward a new Kansas City Tree Fund to help increase and maintain tree canopy coverage throughout Kansas City. Areas disproportionately affected by climate change and underserved by […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

KCK Taco Trail Extends Prize Opportunities Through the End of 2022

Kansas Citians are extra lucky when National Taco Day rolls around. With the Forbes-proclaimed title of the Taco Capital of the U.S right here in Kansas City, Kansas, we have plenty of top-tier taco offerings nearby to celebrate the day. But is one day enough to celebrate all KCK’s taco...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best soup in Johnson County 🍜

It’s officially fall in Johnson County, and as temperatures finally get cooler, it’s almost time for a fall and winter staple. As such, we asked Post readers this week to give us their best places to stop for soup in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.” And they delivered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Meat Mitch

With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Homicide: 2 dead in Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood,. Authorities responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a structure fire and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KANSAS CITY, MO

