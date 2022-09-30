Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Mayor Lucas donating $25,000 to new KC Tree Fund
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is donating $25,000 he received from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Award. The money will be going toward a new Kansas City Tree Fund to help increase and maintain tree canopy coverage throughout Kansas City. Areas disproportionately affected by climate change and underserved by […]
KC animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tough week for Fairway Animal Hospital, as they had to say goodbye to some of their furry clients. The manager of the hospital, Laura Quick, says in her 12 years at the facility, she’s only seen a handful of wild animal attacks, but this week they had several […]
KCPD launches 1st Citizens Police Academy for Hispanic community
Establishing long-lasting relationships between the Hispanic community and the KCMO Police Department was the goal of the first-ever Citizens Police Academy for the Hispanic community.
inkansascity.com
KCK Taco Trail Extends Prize Opportunities Through the End of 2022
Kansas Citians are extra lucky when National Taco Day rolls around. With the Forbes-proclaimed title of the Taco Capital of the U.S right here in Kansas City, Kansas, we have plenty of top-tier taco offerings nearby to celebrate the day. But is one day enough to celebrate all KCK’s taco...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best soup in Johnson County 🍜
It’s officially fall in Johnson County, and as temperatures finally get cooler, it’s almost time for a fall and winter staple. As such, we asked Post readers this week to give us their best places to stop for soup in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.” And they delivered.
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
With experience from Mexico, bakery owner finds success in Independence
All of the work that happens every day at Don Chago Bakery in Independence comes from a long line of family experience, starting in Mexico.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best CVS and Walgreens deals available Oct. 2 – Oct. 8
Some of the best couponing and sales deals at CVS and Walgreens available October 2-8, 2022.
2 die in apartment fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
Two people died on the scene of an apartment fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
Raytown beauty shop out thousands of dollars following break-in
A Raytown, Missouri beauty shop is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into the business and took off with products, the register and safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri Man Killed 2 Brothers Over Cattle, Burned Their Bodies
Two brothers flew to Missouri to complete a cattle deal. They never returned home. Now, a Missouri man will serve 2 life sentences after he confessed to killing the men over a cattle contract and burning their bodies. KMBC in Kansas City reports that Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri...
Homicide on Gladstone Boulevard leaves one dead
At around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard in regard to a cutting.
Homicide: 2 dead in Kansas City apartment fire
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood,. Authorities responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a structure fire and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
Deadly stabbing kills 1 in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 500 block of Gladstone.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
fox4kc.com
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
Comments / 0