A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Rat sightings in NYC are at their highest since 2010Alissa LyonsNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales
New York City dealmakers closed out September with a strong week of mid-market investment sales, driven by the multifamily market. Three of the five commercial property transactions between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week included apartments. Two deals were in the Bronx abd Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar amount.
therealdeal.com
A Stylish One-Bedroom Hell’s Kitchen Condo with Ample Amenities
If you’re ready to go from renting to owning in Manhattan, this one-bedroom condo in a Hell’s Kitchen building with ample amenities may just be the right move. Located at 517 West 46th Street in the 406 Unit, the recently updated and move-in-ready residence is on the market for $925,000. Douglas Elliman agent Victor Larroche represents the listing.
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
therealdeal.com
Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo
Annie Leibovitz is snapping more than just photos in the West Village. The famed portrait photographer bought a condo at 495 West Street last week for $6.5 million, records show. Leibovitz paid about $500,000 below-ask for the 3,000-square-foot apartment, according to StreetEasy, which indicates the condo hit the market in...
therealdeal.com
Outer boroughs rival Manhattan for big real estate loans
Residential projects continued to command the attention of lenders in August, as the city’s 10 largest outer-borough real estate loans totaled $1.5 billion. Manhattan’s biggest loans fetched about the same amount last month. The 10 Brooklyn, Queens and Bronx loans outpaced the total from last month as well...
therealdeal.com
Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts
Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
therealdeal.com
American Express to explore headquarters sale, move
American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to weigh its office options as the financial giant ponders its footprint in Manhattan and beyond. A vast amount of prime space is at stake, much of it at Brookfield Property Partners’ 200 Vesey Street. Sources told The Real Deal that American...
therealdeal.com
Ranking New York’s top 40 real estate law firms
These are a few of the terms used by New York City attorneys to describe the volume of transactions in a hectic past year for the city’s real estate industry. “It’s been kind of almost hard to keep up with deals,” said Miles Borden, a partner at Seyfarth Shaw specializing in commercial real estate.
fox5ny.com
Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side
NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 597 Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 597 Marcy Avenue, a six-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Nuan Design and developed by Moses Karpen under the Marcy Vernon LLC, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,675 to $187,330.
therealdeal.com
Watch: Why is Silverstein’s WTC complex still unfinished? TRD weighs in
Larry Silverstein’s epic quest to rebuild the World Trade Center complex remains incomplete — and in a market like this one, it may be in limbo for years. “The New York City skyline is a graveyard of broken projects, projects that never happened,” The Real Deal Associate Publisher Hiten Samtani told filmmakers on the B1M, YouTube’s largest construction-focused channel.
12tomatoes.com
5 Types of NYC Apartments as Explained by an Architect
If you’ve ever wandered down a tree-lined street in Brooklyn then you’re familiar with the charm of the city’s famous Brownstone houses. But, there are a few other main types of homes that were built in the lead up to (and including) the modern era to accommodate an ever-increasing city population. From across the world and even just down the coast people flock to NYC to chase their dreams and all of them have to have somewhere to live. Here are the 5 most common apartment styles in New York City and their histories as explained by longtime New York architect, Michael Wyetzner, including the very building where his grandmother was born in 1899!
therealdeal.com
White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M
San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
Gotham Gazette
New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings
Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
therealdeal.com
Owner’s feud with Four Seasons leaves Midtown hotel in limbo
The owner of a Manhattan Four Seasons is not backing down in an alleged dispute with the hotel chain, keeping the iconic Midtown property shuttered. The hotel at 57 East 57th Street may be closed for years due to the feud between Ty Warner and the brand, people familiar told the New York Post. The hotel previously said it was targeting reopening in the spring of 2022, but its website says infrastructure and maintenance work could last “well into” the year, which is nearly over.
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stone and stucco, panoramic water views, Eltingville, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, five-bedroom, four-bath, storm and stucco Colonial-style home boasts panoramic water views, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is located at 98 Seacrest Ave., Eltingville, and is priced at $2,735,000. The home features a top deck, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, and bedroom...
