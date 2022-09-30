ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Suspected driver in Lakewood hit-and-run arrested

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Lakewood police have arrested an Aurora woman after a fatal hit-and-run Thursday.

Around 7 p.m., a westbound vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue at Kendall Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police located the suspect, Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, early Friday morning. Martinez, of Aurora, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, authorities said.

Police are still looking for the driver involved in a second hit-and-run in Wheat Ridge.

On Thursday at 8:51 p.m., a vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The 56-year-old victim, using a walker, fell into the street and was hit by a vehicle on West 41st Avenue at Kipling Street , according to police. The victim is in critical condition.

Police ask the public for help locating the driver. Witnesses described the vehicle as a blue or teal sedan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

String of officer-involved shootings plague metro Denver

Three police officer-involved shootings in four days across metro Denver left two suspects dead, one hospitalized and a Denver Police officer hospitalized with gunshot wounds. But little new information has been released by authorities since the first shooting Thursday night in Broomfield. Neither of the two suspects killed by officers have been identified.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pursuit and crash results in fatality, arrest

A police-involved shooting near Denver International Airport (DIA) left one person dead and an officer injured this morning, police said. The shooting followed a police pursuit that ended in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Aurora Police Department located a car...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead after vehicle pursuit, officer-involved shooting near DIA

A police-involved shooting near Denver International Airport (DIA) left one person dead and an officer injured this morning, police said. The shooting followed a police pursuit that ended in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road. At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Aurora Police Department located a car involved in a robbery that occurred at 2 a.m. Officers attempted to contact the individuals in the vehicle, but the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Four shootings involving police unnerve metro Denver

Four shootings involving the police in four days across metro Denver left two suspects dead, two hospitalized and a Denver officer with gunshot wounds. But little new information has been released by authorities since the first shooting Thursday night in Broomfield. Neither of the two suspects killed by officers has been identified.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, CO
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

1 deceased, 1 in custody following pursuit and crash

There is a high police presence near 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, according to a tweet by the Aurora Police Department. A pursuit led to an eventual crash between suspects. Police reportedly fired gun shots. One person died and another is currently in custody. An officer was hurt during the pursuit and crash, but is likely to recover, according to authorities.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Englewood woman's death ruled a homicide

The Arapahoe County Coroners Office has ruled the death of gunshot victim a homicide. The corner said Patricia Darlene's manner of death was homicide on Friday. Darlene, 68, sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in Englewood on Wednesday. Englewood police arrested the suspect late Wednesday, according to a news...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Police
The Denver Gazette

Semi-truck rollover crash closes northbound I-25 in Broomfield

A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a semi-truck rollover crash causing delays for commuters Monday. Northbound I-25 is closed at Highway 7, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. If you are heading north in Broomfield expect long delays. The Broomfield Police Department reported a semi-truck had rolled over on the northbound lanes. Officers said the driver of the truck was not injured. CDOT said traffic is using the off and on ramps as a detour area.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Great American Beer Festival returns to Denver Thursday

One of the biggest parties in downtown Denver returns this week as the Great American Beer Festival starts Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center, marking the 40th anniversary from its 1982 debut. But the week-long celebration of all things craft beer here actually kicked off Saturday with Denver Beer Week. Visit Denver officials are tracking more than 100 beer-related events in metro Denver this week, as well as releasing its...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Buck the insanity by re-electing Buck

Colorado’s Congressional District 4 provides an alternative to the weird and dangerous environments found throughout areas of Colorado controlled by politicians who decriminalize dangerous drugs and dramatically reduce punishments for crimes. District 4, comprising most of Colorado east of the Front Range, preserves a way of life that used...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Denver Gazette

Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The book in the basement

Nearly a half-century ago, a patch of human skin, stretched and tanned like an animal hide, was hand-carried to Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation and quietly buried. No one knows where it is because the Arapaho Sundancers who performed the ceremony never told and they’ve since died. Three-hundred-thirty...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Larimer Square's Bistro Vendôme moving to Park Hill

After almost two decades as a Larimer Square staple, award-winning French restaurant Bistro Vendôme moves to Park Hill this winter, according to a news release. Bistro Vendôme has been named Best French Restaurant, Top Brunch, Best French Fries and “A” List Theater Restaurant and is a local favorite for pre-theater, opera and symphony regulars, according to the release.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Report: Colorado fires head coach Karl Dorrell after fifth-straight blowout loss to start season

Colorado athletic director Rick George has seen enough. The Buffaloes suffered a fifth-straight blowout loss to begin the 2022 season on Saturday night in Tucson and it resulted in the firing of head coach Karl Dorrell, according to a report from ESPN. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson has also been let go, according to the same report. CU lost by a final of 43-20 to Arizona on Saturday night, falling to...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Rainy start to October, thunderstorms

The first day of October will likely bring rain and thunderstorms to Denver. Saturday has an 80% chance of precipitation and 5-10 mph winds. The high will be around 69, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Showers and thunderstorms will likely continue in the evening before 11 p.m....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Blue Origin opens in Colorado's Highlands Ranch

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, opened an expansion office in Highlands Ranch Friday. The Colorado operation would be involved in all of Blur Origin’s ventures, including the New Shepard rocket that has already carried 31 people to outer space over the past year, said Laura Maginnis, a company vice president and its Denver area site leader.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy