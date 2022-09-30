Read full article on original website
Related
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died
Grocery Shoppers Are Sharing The Biggest Price Hikes They've Come Across This Year, And My Wallet Is Weeping
"The other day I went to buy a pack of ramen that used to be 25 cents. I hadn’t bought any in a while and almost passed out to see it was now 45 cents. Can I still find 45 cents? Sure, but it just captures the whole problem. Prices didn’t jump, they did an Olympic pole vault."
Comments / 0