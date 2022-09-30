Read full article on original website
Related
News 9's Jordan Dafnis Joins Del City High School Pep Rally
DEL CITY, Okla. - Across the metro, high school students are gearing up for some Friday night football. News 9's Jordan Dafnis is live at Del City High School to show us how the students are feeling before the Eagles and the McAlester Buffaloes meet on the field tonight at 7 p.m.
Smithville High School names king, prince of Homecoming Harvest
Smithville High School senior Cooper Torrence was crowned king and Thaddeus Martin prince at the volleyball game on Sept. 29, which Smithville won 3-1. Torrence is the son of Nate and Christie Torrence. He is the captain of the soccer team and is involved in the LEAD team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honor Society. Torrence also is a member of his church youth group. After graduation, he plans to attend Wayne College.
