Smithville High School senior Cooper Torrence was crowned king and Thaddeus Martin prince at the volleyball game on Sept. 29, which Smithville won 3-1. Torrence is the son of Nate and Christie Torrence. He is the captain of the soccer team and is involved in the LEAD team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honor Society. Torrence also is a member of his church youth group. After graduation, he plans to attend Wayne College.

SMITHVILLE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO