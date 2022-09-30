Read full article on original website
Motion Sickness: Signs, Causes, Treatment, and Prevention
Motion sickness occurs from movement and happens when your brain is receiving mixed signals from your eyes, ears, and body. The most common symptoms are nausea and dizziness. Though motion sickness is not pleasant, it’s not usually a medical emergency and can be treated with medication or home remedies.
Tick-borne illnesses kill 15 in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Health officials in Juarez say tick-borne diseases have killed 15 people so far this year, most of them children ages 5 to 14. The latest two fatalities were reported this week in the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood near the Rio Grande. The victims were 10-year-old Kevin Daniel Guerrero, 10, and […]
What Multiple Sclerosis Looks Like in Your Brain
Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system and can have a major impact on the brain. As a result, many symptoms are cognitive, but can include vision problems, muscle weakness, dizziness, numbness and tingling, and loss of coordination. The biggest impact on the brain are...
