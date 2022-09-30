ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Menno Haven announces donation

Menno Haven is excited to announce a $30,000 donation to COSTA Academy to be paid in increments over the next three years. The COSTA Academy is a 501(c) 3 culinary institute in Chambersburg, Pa. It has a proven record of accomplishment in training professionals for employment in the food service industry. Through a unique blend of world-class technical skills training and compassionate teaching of soft skills, COSTA Academy produces exceptionally qualified food service professionals that become critical in the workforce for Chambersburg and the surrounding area.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greencastle, PA
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Morgan Messenger

47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions

One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
abc27.com

Franklin County Archives opens new building

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Want to find old records in Franklin County? Well it’s a lot easier now. The new Franklin County Archives building opened on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, just one block away from the Franklin County Administrators Building on North 2nd Street. Archives...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Sales#Apple Crisp#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Apple Commodity#Fetterhoff
WJAC TV

Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival

Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
BEDFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
historynet.com

The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital

In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

‘Ma’am we are a baseball team’: Harrisburg Senators remind Twitter that they play baseball, can’t change voting laws

Even if voter fraud was a major issue, the Harrisburg Senators wouldn’t be able to do much about it. And that is because the Senators are a baseball team. Not an actual group of senators who work out of Harrisburg. And it feels like that is something most people know or could find out with relative ease, but it is 2022, and so … here we are.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire

He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy