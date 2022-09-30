Read full article on original website
WATE
Powell High School principal, from student to leader
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Powell High School community spirit is commonplace with a lot of the student body cherishing their time spent as a Panther. One such student would return as a doctor and the school’s principal. I think we have all been there at one point,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Ramel Keyton is ready for his time in the spotlight
KNOXVILLE — Ramel Keyton has never been “the guy” for Tennessee football. The senior wideout was recruited by Tennessee as the top receiver in an impressive 2019 class. Keyton was heralded as Jarrett Guarantano and eventually Harrison Bailey’s go-to target in what was advertised to be an era of dominance under Jeremy Pruitt.
5starpreps.com
Dobyns-Bennett tops Jefferson County, 34-10; Patriots star QB Izaiah Hall leaves injured in first half
DANDRIDGE – Jefferson County was already trying to dig itself out of an early hole against Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in Friday’s battle for first place in Region 1-6A. Then things went from worse to bad. Strong-armed junior quarterback Izaiah Hall exited with an injury. With Hall on the shelf,...
wvlt.tv
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans make big impression on talented recruit from Alabama
Tennessee Vols fans made quite an impression this past weekend on 2023 three-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang. Lang, 6-foot-5/335 lbs from Pike Road, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 58 offensive tackle in the nation. The Alabama native...
wvlt.tv
Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
Some Knox County Schools students may have to repeat third grade because of controversial state law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law, in effect during this school year, would require students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. Students can "exceed," "meet," "approach" or be...
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
karnschronicle.com
Water mane explosion shortens the school day
On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
roanealliance.org
Rockwood High School Students Visit Local Manufacturers for Students in the Workplace
ROANE COUNTY, TN – Fifty-five Rockwood High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students visited four manufacturing companies in the Roane County Industrial Park in Rockwood on September 13, 2022. The purpose of the visits was to learn about each of the manufacturers and the types of career opportunities they offer. The students visited Daycab.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball To Face Gonzaga In Preseason Scrimmage
Tennessee basketball will face Gonzaga in a preseason scrimmage on Oct. 28, KnoxNews Mike Wilson reported Friday morning. The Vols and Zags will face off in Frisco, Texas as the two teams prepare for the 2022-23 season. The NCAA permits teams to play two games in the preseason each season....
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
Family prepares to move into new Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood
A family of five is celebrating after they will become among the first to buy a home in Habitat for Humanity's new Knoxville neighborhood.
Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Really Returned For Senior Year
Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year. Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career. "In College, sacks count against...
smliv.com
Author reveals the real Davy Crockett
East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
wvlt.tv
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery. Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
WBIR
Five teens killed in Knoxville this year
Authorities have filed a gun charge against a 16-year-old in Knoxville. He'll likely face more soon after KPD said he shot and killed another 16-year-old.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
