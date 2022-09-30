ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

Powell High School principal, from student to leader

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Powell High School community spirit is commonplace with a lot of the student body cherishing their time spent as a Panther. One such student would return as a doctor and the school’s principal. I think we have all been there at one point,...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Ramel Keyton is ready for his time in the spotlight

KNOXVILLE — Ramel Keyton has never been “the guy” for Tennessee football. The senior wideout was recruited by Tennessee as the top receiver in an impressive 2019 class. Keyton was heralded as Jarrett Guarantano and eventually Harrison Bailey’s go-to target in what was advertised to be an era of dominance under Jeremy Pruitt.
wvlt.tv

Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
karnschronicle.com

Water mane explosion shortens the school day

On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
roanealliance.org

Rockwood High School Students Visit Local Manufacturers for Students in the Workplace

ROANE COUNTY, TN – Fifty-five Rockwood High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students visited four manufacturing companies in the Roane County Industrial Park in Rockwood on September 13, 2022. The purpose of the visits was to learn about each of the manufacturers and the types of career opportunities they offer. The students visited Daycab.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball To Face Gonzaga In Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee basketball will face Gonzaga in a preseason scrimmage on Oct. 28, KnoxNews Mike Wilson reported Friday morning. The Vols and Zags will face off in Frisco, Texas as the two teams prepare for the 2022-23 season. The NCAA permits teams to play two games in the preseason each season....
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
smliv.com

Author reveals the real Davy Crockett

East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
wvlt.tv

Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery. Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
wvlt.tv

Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
WBIR

Five teens killed in Knoxville this year

Authorities have filed a gun charge against a 16-year-old in Knoxville. He'll likely face more soon after KPD said he shot and killed another 16-year-old.

