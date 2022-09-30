ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

KTLA

Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most

California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater

As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as The post Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?

About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions

Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

Downtown farmers market's move provides challenge to Measure O's campaign

The 32-year-old downtown Santa Cruz market is almost ready to move to a new "permanent," city-owned location a block and a half away from its current digs. Its new home offers a wider vision of the market anchoring a new community center — but seems to fly in the face of one of the arguments of Measure O proponents. How will the move — and its politics — play out?
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup

Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elestoque.org

Heat wave blankets Cupertino

A heat wave occupied Cupertino and other parts of California from Sept. 5 to 9, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Residents in the Bay Area suffered power outages due to the heat and overuse of electricity, and MVHS staff left the auditorium, gym and classrooms open during brunch and lunch to keep students and staff cool.
CUPERTINO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

