Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most
California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
Silicon Valley startup lays off 100 employees, closes 3 locations
A flying car startup that received backing from Google's Larry Page is closing locations and laying off employees.
California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater
As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as The post Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Newsom: ‘oil company extortion’ behind disproportionately rising gas prices in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lashing out at oil companies who he says are “fleecing” Californians with gasoline prices that are rising disproportionately in the Golden State. “The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a scathing video posted to Twitter Friday in which the […]
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions
Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
Downtown farmers market's move provides challenge to Measure O's campaign
The 32-year-old downtown Santa Cruz market is almost ready to move to a new "permanent," city-owned location a block and a half away from its current digs. Its new home offers a wider vision of the market anchoring a new community center — but seems to fly in the face of one of the arguments of Measure O proponents. How will the move — and its politics — play out?
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
These California cities made the list for best places to live in the US
LOS ANGELES - Four cities in California made the list of best places to live in the United States. According to the website Money, they ranked the top 50 cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. In the number one ranking was...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
Heat wave blankets Cupertino
A heat wave occupied Cupertino and other parts of California from Sept. 5 to 9, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Residents in the Bay Area suffered power outages due to the heat and overuse of electricity, and MVHS staff left the auditorium, gym and classrooms open during brunch and lunch to keep students and staff cool.
Bay Area's next big quake could result from fault you've never heard of
Researchers at Stanford say a Silicon Valley fault line most people are unaware of could generate an earthquake as large as the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.
The eagerly anticipated restaurant Chez Noir expected to open on Friday in Carmel.
When Jonny Black wants squab on his menu, he seeks out a woman named Helen who raises the birds. Before a guy named Tony left the Central Coast for a ranch in Nebraska, he was happy to allow the chef to take artisanal hams, cured in the revered Spanish style, from his barn.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Frustrated With Frequent Power Outages
Dozens of people in one San Jose neighborhood say they're averaging one power outage a week. The outages are affecting about 5,000 PG&E customers in the Evergreen area. In most cases, the outages last a couple of hours. "We’ve lost power six times in about seven weeks," Sarab Chimni said....
