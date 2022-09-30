ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
crossvillenews1st.com

WHERE TO FIND MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE IN EAST TENNESSEE

TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons. In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Education
City
Karns, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee ranked No. 8 in latest national polls

(WCYB) — The Tennessee Volunteers held firm at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Vols moved from No. 9 up to No. 8. Tennessee is ranked in the top-10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2016. After an...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release. P-EBT benefits will be available...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville College#Khs#Auburn University#K12#Linus College#Khs Seniors#College App Week#Free College App#Health Science#Utk#Utc
roanealliance.org

Rockwood High School Students Visit Local Manufacturers for Students in the Workplace

ROANE COUNTY, TN – Fifty-five Rockwood High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students visited four manufacturing companies in the Roane County Industrial Park in Rockwood on September 13, 2022. The purpose of the visits was to learn about each of the manufacturers and the types of career opportunities they offer. The students visited Daycab.
ROCKWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wvlt.tv

Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

LAWMAKERS TALK ABOUT FUTURE OF CANNABIS IN TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cannabis seems to always be in the conversation here in Tennessee. “It’s not the demon drug that people have made it out to be,” Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville) said. In stark contrast to News 2 Chris O’Brien’s story Thursday, most Democrat lawmakers in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy