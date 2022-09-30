Read full article on original website
Related
crossvillenews1st.com
WHERE TO FIND MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE IN EAST TENNESSEE
TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons. In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Tennessee ranked No. 8 in latest national polls
(WCYB) — The Tennessee Volunteers held firm at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Vols moved from No. 9 up to No. 8. Tennessee is ranked in the top-10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2016. After an...
thunder1320.com
Tennessee works with USDA, other southeast states on rabies vaccination distribution
The Tennessee Dept. of Health will work with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to prevent rabies in wild raccoons with the aerial distribution of oral vaccine packets along Tennessee’s borders with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, beginning Oct. 3, 2022. “Controlling raccoon rabies keeps people, pets, and livestock...
TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release. P-EBT benefits will be available...
Haunted places in Middle Tennessee
Explore a map of some of Tennessee’s most unnatural, unexplained, and downright unsettling settings just in time to celebrate the Halloween season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee officials: There 'are no instances of litter boxes' for students
School officials from two mid-state school systems — as well as the Tennessee Department of Education — say there is no evidence to support a claim that students are using litter boxes in classrooms.
Family prepares to move into new Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood
A family of five is celebrating after they will become among the first to buy a home in Habitat for Humanity's new Knoxville neighborhood.
roanealliance.org
Rockwood High School Students Visit Local Manufacturers for Students in the Workplace
ROANE COUNTY, TN – Fifty-five Rockwood High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students visited four manufacturing companies in the Roane County Industrial Park in Rockwood on September 13, 2022. The purpose of the visits was to learn about each of the manufacturers and the types of career opportunities they offer. The students visited Daycab.
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Tennessee?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
crossvillenews1st.com
LAWMAKERS TALK ABOUT FUTURE OF CANNABIS IN TENNESSEE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cannabis seems to always be in the conversation here in Tennessee. “It’s not the demon drug that people have made it out to be,” Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville) said. In stark contrast to News 2 Chris O’Brien’s story Thursday, most Democrat lawmakers in...
6 free things to do in Knoxville Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.
Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Really Returned For Senior Year
Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year. Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career. "In College, sacks count against...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
wvlt.tv
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
Knox Pride parade kicks off weekend festival
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
Comments / 0