Prep Football: Bledsoe’s big night spoils Liberty’s homecoming
Glen Daniel – Searching for an offensive spark after being on the losing end of three straight shutouts, Westside found one that lit an explosion. Dale Bledsoe carried the ball 22 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 40-yard pass as the Renegades rolled to a 38-22 road win over Liberty on homecoming.
KHSAA girls soccer district tournaments: See the pairings, Louisville-area teams to watch
The Kentucky high school girls soccer postseason will get going in the Louisville area on Monday with the beginning of district tournament play. District champions and runners-up will advance to regional play starting next week. The state tournament will run Oct. 17-29, with semifinals and the championship game to be played in Lexington.
Boosters driving toward goal of new turf athletic field at Smithsburg High School
If all goes as planned, Smithburg High School athletes will be competing on a new turf field in 2023. The project has been talked about for more than a decade, according to a booster club leader. The boosters have raised most of the money themselves for the $2.8 million project.
Prep Football: Cavaliers force three fumbles in win at Shady
Shady Spring – Shady Spring came up empty in four of its red zone trips Friday night, falling 41-12 to Greenbrier West in Shady Spring. Shady scored twice in the loss, snapping Greenbrier West’s five-game shutout streak though Ty Nickell more than compensated with five touchdowns in the win. Cole Vandall scored West’s sixth touchdown while Tyler Mackey and Adam Richmond accounted for Shady’s touchdowns.
