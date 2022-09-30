ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football: Bledsoe’s big night spoils Liberty’s homecoming

Glen Daniel – Searching for an offensive spark after being on the losing end of three straight shutouts, Westside found one that lit an explosion. Dale Bledsoe carried the ball 22 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 40-yard pass as the Renegades rolled to a 38-22 road win over Liberty on homecoming.
LIBERTY, WV
Prep Football: Cavaliers force three fumbles in win at Shady

Shady Spring – Shady Spring came up empty in four of its red zone trips Friday night, falling 41-12 to Greenbrier West in Shady Spring. Shady scored twice in the loss, snapping Greenbrier West’s five-game shutout streak though Ty Nickell more than compensated with five touchdowns in the win. Cole Vandall scored West’s sixth touchdown while Tyler Mackey and Adam Richmond accounted for Shady’s touchdowns.
SHADY SPRING, WV

