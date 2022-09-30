Read full article on original website
Related
Marty Conner band brings years of experience to Point/Arc’s Boots ‘n Brews October 8
He was just a kid – and he knew. Marty Connor knew music would be his life. “After riding bikes and climbing trees,” he said, “my buddies formed a ‘band’ with sticks and our mom’s scrub buckets and jammed to songs like Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog.”
wvxu.org
Low-power WKRP bought by WXIX-TV's parent company
Gray Television, owners of Cincinnati Fox affiliate WXIX-TV, is purchasing low-power WBQC-TV, branded as "WKRP TV" in Cincinnati. Gray will pay $2.5 million for the station, if the deal is approved by the Federal Communications Commission, according to the Radio + Television Business Report. The station was started by Cincinnati...
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
Kids facing life-threatening conditions have a day of fun at Kings Island
A Kid Again helps thousands of families each year. The aim to provide cost-free fun events for children with life-long illnesses and their families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
Fox 19
WATCH: Trailer for Cincinnati-filmed ‘Bones and All’ is here. What local spots do you see?
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The official trailer for “Bones and All,” a movie filmed in Cincinnati last summer, has arrived, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, and was directed by Luca Guadagnino, marking Guadagnino and Chalamet’s first collaboration since 2017′s “Call Me by Your Name.”
The River: 1971 Cincinnati to Kentucky Lake cruise results in momentous moment in Delta Queen lore
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This story first appeared in June 2021. Special to NKyTribune. Immediately after the DELTA QUEEN departed the Cincinnati Public...
WLWT 5
Statue unveiled in honor of West End legend, "Cincinnati Cobra" Ezzard Mack Charles
CINCINNATI — Celebrating a Cincinnati legend who was known around the world as the Cincinnati Cobra, one of the greatest boxers in history: Heavyweight champion Ezzard Mack Charles. Hundreds turned out to West End Saturday, where Ezzard Charles lived for many years, for an unveiling of a statue in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
Revel in Fall Foliage and Farm Charm at Nation Road Horse Rental
Enjoy a scenic horseback ride with your family this fall at Nation Road Horse Rental's Butler County farm in Oxford. The post Revel in Fall Foliage and Farm Charm at Nation Road Horse Rental appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
Jeff Ruby's Downtown Steakhouse is Relocating to The Foundry Next Week
The steakhouse will serve the final meal at its flagship location on Oct. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
Dr. Know: Karmic Hills, Restroom Noises, and the Westwood Library
The good doctor explores the origins of street names, libraries—and even shares some legal advice. The post Dr. Know: Karmic Hills, Restroom Noises, and the Westwood Library appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Details of unsolved Cincinnati homicides will soon be shared in new podcast series
CINCINNATI — The phrase "cold case" conjures up pain and frustration for William Franklin. He lost his teenage son to gun violence more than three years ago. No one has been arrested in connection with the crime. "He was a typical kid, you know, doing everyday things," Franklin said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area
CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
A Cincinnati Artist Confronts Racism, Social Injustice with Latest Installment at Weston Art Gallery
“When was the last time that you saw a Godzilla-sized Black dude on a building?”
'This couldn't come at a worse time': Local band robbed of half their equipment
According to an Instagram post, someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
Comments / 0