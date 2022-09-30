City officials say that a new, $900,000 stretch of sidewalk in Northwest Knoxville was built for the safety of children who walk to and from Pleasant Ridge Elementary School. “Sidewalks may not seem like an exciting issue, but knowing that our children are able to walk safely to school is every parent’s concern,” said City Council member Seema Singh. “I am so happy that the City of Knoxville can provide this feeling of safety with sidewalks to the parents and students at Pleasant Ridge Elementary school.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO