There was a glitch with the online registration system for angels....and repaving schedule for necessary Saw Mill River Road repaving during next 3 weeks. Zach Weinhouse, our student chair of the Angels program advises that he checked the form handling requests of people in Greenburgh, and realized there was a glitch in the system. We have 13 people requesting help, but no way of contacting them, as the form did not automatically collect their emails. He requests that we send out a message asking people to redo the request form.

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO