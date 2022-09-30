i am honestly and wholeheartedly under the beleif the ONLY reason marijuanna hasn't been legal is because if it was pharma would lose millions if not billions of$ because it does most of what synthetic drugs do naturaly!!!
I smoke it anyway. daily. dont care what they do or say on the legalization. but think it should be on a nationwide ballot.
Marijuana prohibition has shaped my life. The stigma behind the use of marijuana has affected my generation and my children and grandchildren’s generations. I was one of those anti-Mary Jane moms, until I tried an edible in Colorado 2 1/2 years ago. Now, I’m sold. We moved from conservative Nebraska 1 1/2 years ago, and immediately applied and received our medical MJ cards. Now, Missouri has recreational on the ballot. Missouri can truly benefit from its approval, and the revenue it offers. GO BIG BUD!!!
