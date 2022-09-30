Read full article on original website
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington
Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15. The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season. Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0)...
Jayden de Laura ties UA record with six TD passes as Arizona crushes Colorado
On paper, the Arizona Wildcats were supposed to pile up a boatload of yards and score a bunch of points against Colorado. Only Arizona could stop Arizona’s offense Saturday night. The Wildcats accumulated 673 yards of offense in a 43-20 victory over the Buffaloes in front of an announced crowd of 36,591 at Arizona Stadium.
Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado
Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Arizona (2-2) kicks off its Pac-12 home opener against the Colorado Buffaloes (0-4) Saturday evening in Tucson. Follow the Arizona Daily Star's live coverage here:
Arizona tight end Alex Lines 'no longer on the team,' coach Jedd Fisch says
Following Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch revealed tight end Alex Lines is no longer a part of the team, but didn't share details for his departure. "Alex is no longer on the team. ... That's up to him to disclose that. He chose...
