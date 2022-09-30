Read full article on original website
Will Intel’s Spin-Off of Mobileye Lead IPO Market Out of the Doldrums?
Intel's spin-off of Mobileye has investors and investment banks looking at resuscitation of the IPO market.
What’s New for 2023: Nissan
Nissan straddles two eras of automotive as it rolls out its 2023 model year lineup. Delays of the much anticipated Nissan Ariya have dampened the electric crossover’s reception in a marketplace now flush with electric crossovers. Meanwhile, the Nissan Leaf carries on as a budget-friendly electric hatchback and the brand still sells entry-level cars despite the crossover boom. The Z sports coupe has been resurrected, and a V-8 carries on in the Titan pickup truck and the Armada full-size SUV.
GM bets silicon anode will boost battery range, lower cost
General Motors on Thursday announced a partnership with startup OneD Battery Sciences, regarding the potential development of a more efficient chemistry for EV battery cells. OneD is developing s silicon anode cell chemistry that could increase battery energy density, enabling more range at lower cost, GM said in a press release. The automaker, along with Volta Energy Technologies, also participated in OneD’s Series C funding round, which recently closed at $25 million.
Ford patented an external airbag system
Ford has filed a patent application for an external airbag that would deploy from behind a vehicle’s grille during collisions. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Mar. 1, 2021, and published Sept. 1, the application describes an airbag system similar to the ones already mandated in the U.S. for vehicle interiors as a supplemental restraint system (SRS) to protect occupants.
