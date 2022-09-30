Nissan straddles two eras of automotive as it rolls out its 2023 model year lineup. Delays of the much anticipated Nissan Ariya have dampened the electric crossover’s reception in a marketplace now flush with electric crossovers. Meanwhile, the Nissan Leaf carries on as a budget-friendly electric hatchback and the brand still sells entry-level cars despite the crossover boom. The Z sports coupe has been resurrected, and a V-8 carries on in the Titan pickup truck and the Armada full-size SUV.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO