Read full article on original website
Related
No Time to Die Aston Martin sells for over $3.2 million at charity auction
An Aston Martin DB5 used in 2021's No Time to Die raised over $3.2 million when it sold at auction in September, and every cent is going to charity.
Land Rover Defender Stunt Vehicles From No Time To Die Sell For Big Bucks At Auction
The latest installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, had people on the edge of their seats with incredible action scenes, and even better car chases. While the 2021 film was Daniel Craig's fifth and final stint as the world's most famous spy, it also granted the Land Rover Defender its cinematic debut.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction
A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
RELATED PEOPLE
7 Of McLaren's Greatest Ever Road Cars
McLaren Automotive was founded as McLaren Cars in 1985 and is part of the McLaren Group, founded by Ron Dennis after he bought the McLaren Formula 1 team in 1981. Under the McLaren Cars name, the first and only car was the McLaren F1, a concept pitched to Dennis by designer Gordon Murray in 1988 on the way home from the Italian F1 Grand Prix. The BMW V12-powered supercar based on Formula 1 technology became an instant car enthusiast's icon. We'll brush past the original F1 in this list, though, as we've already written about it at length. Instead, we're going to concentrate on the actual first McLaren road car that set the scene for the F1 and the cars that came after McLaren returned in 2010 with the MP4-12C.
The Lamborghini Urus S Isn't Electric But It's Hard To Be Mad
About a month after introducing the hardcore Urus Performante, Italian automaker Lamborghini has debuted the all-new 2023 Urus S, the newest base model of the brand's top-selling super SUV. It's not electric, but it does have the same amount of horsepower under the hood as the performance-based Performante trim, pumping out 657 horsepower and a healthy 627 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. With more power than ever, the Urus S solidifies its position as the more practical Lamborghini that doesn't skimp on performance, luxury, or the histrionics expected from the raging bull.
motor1.com
Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Road & Track
Original Engine 1955 Jaguar D-Type, 1961 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Headed to Auction
A collection of 131 classic cars, including some pristine racing and sports cars, spanning Ford to Bugatti to Mercedes, is going on the block at Broad Arrow Auctions in New York on October 14. While there’s no reserve for most of the collection, the total spent could reach up to around $30 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
dcnewsnow.com
Porsche 3-row EV SUV due in 2026: “very un-Porsche-like”
Porsche is working on its biggest vehicle yet. It will be a fully electric three-row SUV, and according to dealer sources that have seen it, it won’t simply resemble a scaled-up version of the Cayenne or Macan. The seventh model line was confirmed in July by Porsche CEO Oliver...
Comments / 1